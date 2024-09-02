When greyhounds retire from racing, they go to one of New Zealand Greyhound Racing's retirement facilities and start getting ready to become a pet.

When greyhounds retire from racing, they go to one of New Zealand Greyhound Racing's retirement facilities and start getting ready to become a pet.

Could a greyhound be right for your family?

There is still the idea out there that greyhounds are high-energy dogs that need a lot of walking and miles of space to run – but nothing could be further from the truth.

The gentle giants of the dog world, adult greyhounds are calm, placid dogs that enjoy short on-leash walks with their owners, before a long day of snoozing until dinnertime.

Greyhounds make loving, loyal pets for your family or whanau. They love calm, gentle children and most can live with other animals including cats, provided you are prepared to spend a little bit of time on training.

When greyhounds retire from racing, they go to one of the Greyhound Racing retirement facilities and start getting ready to become a pet. All greyhounds are entered into rehoming when they finish racing, including greyhounds that are unsuccessful race dogs or have never wanted to race.