Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Central Hawke's Bay Mail

Nightrave open day in Central Hawke’s Bay gives chance to meet - and potentially adopt - a greyhound

CHB Mail
2 mins to read
When greyhounds retire from racing, they go to one of New Zealand Greyhound Racing's retirement facilities and start getting ready to become a pet.

When greyhounds retire from racing, they go to one of New Zealand Greyhound Racing's retirement facilities and start getting ready to become a pet.

Could a greyhound be right for your family?

There is still the idea out there that greyhounds are high-energy dogs that need a lot of walking and miles of space to run – but nothing could be further from the truth.

The gentle giants of the dog world, adult greyhounds are calm, placid dogs that enjoy short on-leash walks with their owners, before a long day of snoozing until dinnertime.

Greyhounds make loving, loyal pets for your family or whanau. They love calm, gentle children and most can live with other animals including cats, provided you are prepared to spend a little bit of time on training.

When greyhounds retire from racing, they go to one of the Greyhound Racing retirement facilities and start getting ready to become a pet. All greyhounds are entered into rehoming when they finish racing, including greyhounds that are unsuccessful race dogs or have never wanted to race.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Nightrave Greyhounds is one of the Greyhound Racing New Zealand rehoming partners. Nighrave helps retired racing dogs, or younger dogs that don’t want to race, get ready for pet life and find their new whanau.

Nightrave is fully funded by Greyhound Racing New Zealand which pays for all the care these dogs need on their journey to become pets.

Greyhounds rarely bark and sleep nearly 20 hours a day. Most are happy to stay home while you work, provided they get a walk in the morning and spend time with you in the evening. They are inside dogs, with short, low-shedding easy-care fur. They do need to wear coats when it gets cold.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Nightrave Greyhounds will be having an open day at Homewood Boarding Kennels, 3435 SH2, Waipukurau on September 7, from 10am to 3pm, with an opportunity to meet some greyhounds and ask some questions. In the meantime check out nightrave.co.nz

Save

Latest from Central Hawke's Bay Mail

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Central Hawke's Bay Mail