Waipukurau transfer station is moving to a weight-based pricing system from a volume-based pricing system from Monday, December 9.
The new weighbridge, which was 92% externally funded by the Ministry for the Environment, was installed in June this year and is another step forward in Central Hawke’s Bay District Council’s efforts to manage and minimise waste in the district.
“This new system ensures a more consistent approach to charging for waste disposal. In some cases, customers may even pay less than what they used to,” says CHB deputy mayor Kelly Annand.
The weighbridge is simple in design, with a traffic light system ensuring a safe flow of traffic around the transfer station. Customers’ vehicles will be weighed on entering the transfer station and then again on exiting, after they have dumped their waste.