Head to Waipawa on Saturday for a quacking day out - the annual Waipawa Spring Festival, aka Duck Day.
Peruse the retailers, take part in the duck hunt - find all the baby ducks hidden in the windows in High St, and be in to win a giant blow-up duck. Put your name and number on a piece of paper and drop your guess into Kingfisher Gifts or Tim Chote Appliances, then duck around to Nellie Jull Park and Centrecourt and take a gander at the stalls and entertainment on offer.
Islington Dr will be closed off for the duration of the Spring Festival, allowing stalls and buskers to take over the space, making it a safe area for families to enjoy. The ever-popular Mitre 10 Sponge Throw is back this year, run by the Leo Lions, and the Merry-Go-Round has booked its spot to entertain the smaller family members.
More than 80 stall holders and food trucks will be on site with everything from kebabs to candyfloss, plants to preserves, clothing and crafts.