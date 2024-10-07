“We have the most stalls, food trucks and buskers we’ve ever had,” organiser Mark Drake said.

“There are a lot of very creative people around, making and selling some amazing products and gifts.”

Lulu and Max are running the Make-a-Duck competition. Just bring your entry on the day and join the lineup for judging.

The highlight of the day - the Duck Race - is timed for 1.15pm at the Waipawa River, and this year there are more than 100 individually decorated corporate ducks entered. Best to check the entries out at Centrecourt before they take to the water, as some of them look a bit ... damp ... after the race.

The big race though, is the numbered ducks, with 1900 of the little yellow ducks ready and raring to leap into the torrent and paddle their fastest.

If you haven’t yet bought a ticket, get into a participating Waipawa retainer and snap up your numbered duck. There are prizes for 1st, 2nd, 3rd and last, as well as spot prizes.

Waipawa’s Duck Day is a major fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities, providing accommodation and comfort for families with children in hospital. Last year’s Duck Day raised $10,000 for the cause, and Drake hoped to top that this year.

Next year will be a real quacker, as it will be the festival’s 30th anniversary, he said.

Pawa the Duck is ready and waiting to greet her fans at the Waipawa Spring Festival.

Waipawa Spring Festival - aka Duck Day

Saturday, 9am - 2pm

High Street and Islington Drive, Waipawa

The Waipawa Spring Festival - aka Duck Day - is part of Central Hawke’s Bay’s extensive Spring Fling calendar. For more events check out thespringfling.nz











