“We didn’t have time to do anything.

“We were busy with customers, there were plants everywhere, but that’s what the judges wanted to see, a working garden centre. So they were expecting to see a few gaps on the shelves, some dirt on the floor.

“And that’s what it was.”

The judges told Muir their first impression was “Just wow”.

“They said we have a unique footprint and a large stock turnover for our size... a small space but filled to the brim.”

Judges also praised the variety and selection of “good grade plants, in full flower”.

“Some of our competitors have huge spaces, but we had achieved everything the judges wanted us to achieve, in a creative way,” Muir said.

Her team of Annette Hurndell, Emma Geurtze, and weekenders Rose Price and Claire Bianchi love what they do and were a “very passionate, driven group”.

The Waipukurau team had been named in the top five finalists, out of 41 Mitre 10 stores nationwide, ahead of the awards night. Despite coming second in 2022, they had no expectation of the top award heading their way until it was announced. An emotional moment, Muir Shelley said.

“But we couldn’t do it without our Mitre 10 Waipukurau manager Michael Bennie. He’s a huge part of what we have achieved.”

Muir also thanked the loyal customers who regularly come to the centre for plants, plant supplies and advice.

Bennie was proud of Shelley and her garden centre team, and “they’re ready to go for it again next year”.



