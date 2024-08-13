Shelley Muir and her team at the garden centre at Mitre 10 Waipukurau “haven’t stopped smiling” since they were announced Mitre 10 Garden Centre of the Year at the national Mitre 10 conference and awards in Hamilton.
Each award category has two winners, a large format Mega store, and a small format Mitre 10 store.
Presenting the Garden Centre award, judges said Mitre 10 Waipukurau had an “instant wow factor, a direct result of their focused and passionate garden team”.
“Their enthusiasm and dedication creates a welcoming and engaging atmosphere for customers, and utilises every available merchandising space in a creative, tasteful way.”
Muir said the team got 20 minutes notice the Mitre 10 judges were about to descend on their garden centre.