The sole remaining door of Central Hawke’s Bay’s historical Gardner and Yeoman Mill boiler.

It could be propping open a shed door, or languishing in a rustic garden as a feature ... but it should be with its matching partner, the other firebox door to the Gardner and Yeoman boiler.

The boiler was last used at Makororo, to power the Gardner and Yeoman Mill, which was last fired up in 1959.

Work at the mill sustained many families, so many that they formed a village and had their own school. The mill processed native timber from the Ruahine Range: rimu, matai, a bit of kahikatea, which was transported to Coles, Wharmby and Williams and Ashbys and used to build houses and woolsheds all over the district, as well as being put on the rail and sent further afield.

Until a couple of years ago the big boiler was in a paddock at Makororo, the last remaining marker of the spot where the mill had been.

Now, it’s in the care of the Ongaonga Historical Society and is being refurbished and prepared for placing at the entrance to Ongaonga as an icon and a memorial to all of those hard-working mill families.