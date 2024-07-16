Buying local and supporting our region’s retailers, hospo providers and events is definitely something I’m trying to do as much as possible.

Retail crime affects many businesses, with the theft of expensive food or luxury goods, often for re-sale. Government’s new Ministerial Advisory Group will be engaging directly with victims, businesses, and experts to develop specific proposals to address retail crime challenges. We are committed to restoring law and order to New Zealand and ensuring that every Kiwi feels safe in their home, business, and community.

Last week StatsNZ reported a small drop in annual food prices, 0.3%, the first fall in six years. While it is a small amount it does offer some hope that inflation pressures are easing. In the year ended June 2024, NZ shoppers have seen cheaper fruit, vegetables, meat and poultry. That’s great news for struggling Kiwis but we know there’s more work to do.

At the end of this month, Government is putting more money in Kiwis’ back pockets with our personal income tax relief, the In-Work Tax Credit increase and extended eligibility for the Independent Earner Tax Credit all kicking in.

FamilyBoost childcare payments are already in place to help low and middle-income families with the costs of Early Childhood Education too.

The Government’s announcement of red tape cutting with the introduction of remote building inspections should speed up the process and cut costs, says Wairarapa MP Mike Butterick.

The impacts of drought are still being felt by rural communities across the electorate. I was pleased to see Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston recently announce Rural Assistance Payments to help eligible farmers and growers with living costs. Funds are available to growers in Tararua and Wairarapa until November 10, when farming income impacts are expected to ease.

Following a surge in building consents and new construction, the region’s construction industry has seen a reduction in building consents from the highs of recent years.

The Government’s announcement of red tape cutting with the introduction of remote building inspections should speed up the process and cut costs. Many councils already use remote inspections, so we know this method works. We’ve also announced other policies and ideas to help stimulate and improve the efficiencies of building houses, which should flow through to increased demand.

We’re also cracking down on unnecessary road cones and temporary traffic management while maintaining the safety of workers and road users. Every cost-saving helps.

Take care of yourself through the cold, wet, winter months. Get in touch with my office on 0800 676453 if you would like to make a time to talk.



