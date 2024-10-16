Stalls and entertainment will be back this year at the CHB A&P Show.

The CHB A&P Show is the ultimate town-meets-country event, with sheep and dog trialling events, shearing and woolhandling competitions, and a full range of equestrian events.

This year’s CHB A&P Show is on Friday and Saturday, November 8 and 9, with the first day featuring equestrian events. Entry to watch the Friday events is free.

On Saturday the rest of the action kicks off, with everything from trade and food stalls to music, terrier racing and showjumping. Tickets to the show on Saturday are $15 for adults, with children aged 15 and under free. Gates open at 8.30am.

There are still competitions you can enter. Entries to the Trash to Fashion Competition are free, and there is over $700 in prize money to be won. From farm waste like baling twine and feed bags to town rubbish like plastic bottles and cans, or even online shopping waste like bubble wrap and courier bags – the possibilities are endless. Entries close on Sunday, November 3.

The baking and craft competitions are also free to enter. Children’s classes Include: decorated gingerbread men, Lego creation, recycled art, upcycled ribbons. Adult categories are Christmas wreath or centerpiece, upcycled decoration, traditional fruit cake, decorated cake, trio of savoury or sweet muffins, homemade preserves or jams.