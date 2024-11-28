The store burned down on May 30, 2021, when a fire started in the bakery oven’s flue.

Owner-operators Graham and Rachel Williams recall the blaze.

“The fire was devastating. It wasn’t easy, and we definitely thought about packing up,” says Rachel.

“But Graham and I are passionate about serving our community. With the support of Waipawa, we knew we could rebuild and deliver a fantastic result for the community.”

For more than three years they have operated out of a small pop-up shop next door while the replacement store was being built.

Now, the new store with its 560sq m of retail space is officially open, representing a significant investment in the local community.

For Graham, the new store represents more than just a fresh start. “The reason I carried on, even after the fire, is because I love what I do. Meeting customers, hearing about their kids, having a chat - I love it. Plus, training staff and seeing them go on to pursue their dreams is awesome.”

Rachel says: “My main goal is to deliver the best for our locals. The support we’ve received after the fire and while operating from the pop-up shop has been overwhelming. Waipawa is an amazing, supportive place.”

Waipawa Four Square in Central Hawke’s Bay was destroyed by fire in May 2021. Photo / Paul Taylor

Four Square Waipawa is part of the Foodstuffs North Island co-operative whose member families own and operate the North Island’s New World, Pak’nSave and Four Square stores.

The Williams family joined Foodstuffs 20 years ago, with Graham, a qualified baker, running the bakery department at Pak’nSave Tamatea. Five years later they became the owner-operators of Four Square Eastbrook in Whanganui before the couple made Waipawa their home a decade ago.

Within the next few months, the old pop-up shop will be demolished and the space will be converted into additional parking for customers.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the patience and support of the Waipawa community throughout this process,” says Rachel.