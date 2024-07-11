Juliet Carpenter is a Walters Prize finalist with her artwork, film installation EGOLANE.

Former CHB College student Juliet Carpenter has been announced as a finalist for the Walters Prize, Aotearoa New Zealand’s largest and most prestigious contemporary art award.

Carpenter attended Central Hawkes Bay College from 2004 to 2008, gained a BFA from the Elam School of Fine Arts in 2013, and in late 2018 moved to Germany to take a place in the film class of Frankfurt’s State Academy of Fine Arts/Städelschule.

Her work has featured in galleries and museums such as Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetu and the Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tamaki.

As one of the four finalists for the award, Juliet will present a reimagination of her nominated artwork, film installation “EGOLANE”, 2022, which was exhibited at Städelschule Rundgang. The work is an immersive film installation projected onto the windscreen of a 1997 Mitsubishi Legnum. The film, described as “intimate and disorienting” follows a woman travelling alone in a driverless car, charting her journey through despair, ecstasy, contemplation, and boredom, and reflecting on the contingency of death, desire and the limits of control.

To determine the Walters Prize winner, an international judge will be invited to New Zealand in October to view the artworks presented and assess their merits. The chosen judge will be an art professional with an international reputation and be a leading figure in the curation of contemporary art.