Fine weather and family atmosphere draw crowd to CHB A&P Show

CHB Mail
Horses and riders share a patch of shade between events at last weekend's CHB A&P show in Waipukurau.

A fine and sunny day drew a large crowd to the CHB A&P Show last weekend, to take in the trade and retail stands, entertainment, inaugural Trash to Fashion competition, equestrian and rural events.

Food trucks and retail stalls did a steady trade as show-goers strolled around the grounds.
The shearing pavilion was packed with supporters, entries were high in the terrier race and the newly introduced community stage attracted a range of performers.

Action at the shearing pavilion, which always draws a vocal crowd.
While horse entries were down – a nationwide trend – food trucks and community organisations’ displays were popular, especially the district’s volunteer fire brigades’ kitchen fire demonstration, which raised and possibly singed a few eyebrows.

CHB's volunteer fire brigades demonstrated what happens if you throw water on a kitchen fire. Hint: It's not good.
Families were out in force, with children under 15 getting in free courtesy of the Central Hawke’s Bay District Council Pride and Vibrancy Fund.

Layla Pedlow, 9, won first place in the primary schools section of the inaugural Trash to Fashion Show.
Organisers said they were pleased with the numbers through the gate and the popularity of the new events, which will be on the programme again next year.

Madi Thompson and Henry won first place in the Vet Services Radical Dog Show fancy dress competition.
“The show is a true community event. It has huge support from volunteers and sponsors and it’s great to see the community turn out like this to enjoy and appreciate the event.”



