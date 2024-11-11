Horses and riders share a patch of shade between events at last weekend's CHB A&P show in Waipukurau.

A fine and sunny day drew a large crowd to the CHB A&P Show last weekend, to take in the trade and retail stands, entertainment, inaugural Trash to Fashion competition, equestrian and rural events.

Food trucks and retail stalls did a steady trade as show-goers strolled around the grounds.

The shearing pavilion was packed with supporters, entries were high in the terrier race and the newly introduced community stage attracted a range of performers.

Action at the shearing pavilion, which always draws a vocal crowd.

While horse entries were down – a nationwide trend – food trucks and community organisations’ displays were popular, especially the district’s volunteer fire brigades’ kitchen fire demonstration, which raised and possibly singed a few eyebrows.