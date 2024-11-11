A fine and sunny day drew a large crowd to the CHB A&P Show last weekend, to take in the trade and retail stands, entertainment, inaugural Trash to Fashion competition, equestrian and rural events.
The shearing pavilion was packed with supporters, entries were high in the terrier race and the newly introduced community stage attracted a range of performers.
While horse entries were down – a nationwide trend – food trucks and community organisations’ displays were popular, especially the district’s volunteer fire brigades’ kitchen fire demonstration, which raised and possibly singed a few eyebrows.