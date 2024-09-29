Paul Kerrins, Partner, Accounting and Business Advisory, Findex. Photo / supplied

OPINION

Managing personal or business finances starts with getting a good handle on cashflow and budgeting. It might not sound exciting but these two concepts are fundamental to financial stability and achieving your long-term goals.

Right now, a lot of businesses are struggling with cashflow. With rising interest rates and higher commodity costs, it’s not uncommon to reach the end of the week with little cash left or unpaid bills stacking up.

What is cashflow?

Cashflow refers to the movement of money in and out of your accounts. It is a crucial indicator of financial health, showing how well you manage your income and expenses. Cashflow can be categorised into three main types: