Murfitt was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2010 New Year Honours, for services to local body affairs, agriculture and the community, and also spent four years on the New Zealand Geographic Board.

He also spent time as Federated Farmers Pahiatua Branch president, where he led a move early in 1985 to associate with SHB province rather than Wairarapa province and was for a time the deputy chairman of the Pukaha Mount Bruce National Wildlife Centre Board. He also stood for election and became a Pahiatua County councillor in 1986.

On receiving his MNZM in 2010, Murfitt said “This national recognition is as much an award for Tararua as much as it is for me.”

Murfitt started his career farming a 380ha sheep and beef farm at Makuri, between Pahiatua and Pongaroa. He said he “found himself griping about authorities a lot,” so joined Federated Farmers, and later took leading roles in it.

In 1989 he was asked to put his name forward for selection as a government-appointed member of the Manawatu/Wanganui Regional Council, becoming one of two appointed to oversee the first six years of the new entity, now called Horizons Regional Council.

In 1995, when the six years were up, he stood for election and had the job of chairman of operations until 2001.

From 2001 to 2004 Murfitt was deputy chairman. After the 2004 election, he was voted chairman.

The first big test for the council came with the 2004 floods. Water demand was another challenge for the council which Murfitt said had to “get proactive, and think beyond today and into the future”.

``I’m not a greenie. I’m an ordinary person who sees that if we don’t change some of our ways we’re not going to have, in our region, some of the benefits that our parents had,’’ he said.

Garrick Murfitt, far right, deputy chairman of Pukaha Mt Bruce with Trevor Thompson, QE II representative Wellington Wairarapa, MP John Hayes and Geoff Perry at the historic setting down of Māori-owned land as a legally protected reserve.

Horizons Regional Council chief executive Michael McCartney says Horizons was saddened at the passing of the former chairman, who had a long involvement with Horizons.

“Garrick was a statutory-appointed member when he joined the council in 1992. He went on to be elected to represent the Tararua District before serving as chairman from 2006 until 2010.

“Garrick, a hill country farmer, guided the council through various challenges during his time as chairman, including recovery from the 2004 floods and the implementation of the One Plan.

“He was committed to working with Māori communities and was involved in a number of collaborative initiatives involving local government, iwi and hapū, and government agencies.

“He was also a key driver for improving the health of the Manawatū River, which led to the creation and signing of the Manawatū River Leaders’ Accord, an agreement between dozens of partners, including councils, iwi, hapū, industry groups and more, to enhance the health of the awa [river]. The accord has been the catalyst for a range of projects and significant investment, all with the goal of improving water quality.

“Garrick also worked to improve access to the Manawatū River in Palmerston North through structures such as steps down to the awa.

“He was a larger-than-life character, an extreme extrovert, a joy to work with, and loved by everyone. He was a wonderful person and a man of real public service.”

Talking to the Tararua Bush Telegraph in 2010, Murfitt said “There are many things I am proud of during my time as chairman on Horizons. Perhaps the standouts are the achievements post the 2004 floods.

“Within one year of that devastating event, I led the council’s campaign for government assistance. That resulted in the thick end of $20 million coming from Government to assist not only with repair jobs that benefitted Tararua but also programmes like the Sustainable Land Use Initiative which is an investment for the future.

“I reflect on that success with a great deal of pride.”

Garrick Murfitt is survived by his wife Jane, sons Simon, Richard and Daniel, daughter Emma, and grandchildren Taylor, Ben, Grace, Ellen, Beth, Anna, Tobias, Jack, Lucy, Poppy and Beatrice.



