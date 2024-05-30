A driver has fled the scene after a two-car crash in Waipukurau.

Central Hawke’s Bay Police are searching for a silver Nissan Skyline that fled the scene of a crash on the corner of Herbert St and Marlborough St in Waipukurau at 12.15pm today.

St John Ambulance responded with one ambulance, one rapid response vehicle, and one operations manager. Two patients, one in serious condition and one in moderate condition, were taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital via ambulance.

A Te Whatu Ora Hawke’s Bay spokeswoman said a woman in her 20s and a child under the age of ten are both being assessed in the Hawke’s Bay Hospital Emergency Department

Anyone seeing a silver Nissan Skyline with crash damage, in or around Central Hawke’s Bay, is asked to report it to Police on 111.