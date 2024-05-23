Stock can be extremely unpredictable and cause serious accidents or chaos for drivers — especially if they are spooked.

As thousands of cows are moved about the country on or around June 1, drivers have been reminded to use common sense if they come across stock on the road.

While many farmers use road transport companies to move stock, there are some who only have a short distance to go and herd them down local roads.

Advice from Horizons Regional Council is that drivers need to be patient when they come across stock on rural roads.

While most rural roads have a 100km/h speed limit, going that speed could be fatal if a driver suddenly comes across stock on the road. You need to drive to the conditions and always be on the lookout for unseen hazards.

”You never know what you are going to come across and you should always be prepared to slow down and stop if need be,” said a Horizons spokesperson.

Many rural roads are narrow, have more corners, fewer road markings, and often have other activities happening that don’t occur on state highways.

These include other road users such as farm tractors, heavy trucks, school buses and slower drivers who may be unfamiliar with the road.

“Sometimes the driver in the front is courteous and will pull over at the first opportunity so we can pass. If not, I’d suggest drivers adopt the mantra ‘chill, enjoy the scenery, and wait until it is safe to overtake’. You want to be 100 per cent sure that your overtaking manoeuvre is going to be safe.

”Drivers also need to be aware that drivers of trucks and buses often have large blind spots behind and at the side of their vehicles, so it is a good idea to follow far enough back to be seen in their side mirrors.”

Tips for rural driving