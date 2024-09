Volunteers picked up a tonne of rubbish when they cleaned up State Highway 2 between Waipawa and Waipukurau in 2022.

This Sunday a stretch of State Highway 2 will be closing for a few hours for a Central Hawke’s Bay District Council-led community clean-up.

The event, which is part of Keep New Zealand Beautiful Week, was run in 2022 on the same stretch of road.

This year, the road will close for four hours, from 9am until 1pm.

The clean-up session will also have volunteers planting new plants alongside the road and clearing weeds in the area.

A signposted detour will be in place.