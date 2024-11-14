Central Hawke’s Bay author Shelley Burne-Field.

Central Hawke’s Bay author Shelley Burne-Field‘s first children’s book has been named in the 2024 Storylines Notable Books List for the highest-quality books in junior fiction.

Shelley credits her primary school teacher from the 1980s, Barbie Golden, with inspiring her love of reading and writing stories. Her book, Brave Kāhu and the Pōrangi Magpie, published by Allen & Unwin this year, was recognised at Storylines’ annual event in November.

Author Shelley Burne-Field with her inspiring teacher, Barbie Golden (left).

Since 1999, Storylines has produced an annual list of outstanding books for children and young people published by New Zealand authors and illustrators during the previous calendar year.

This annual list ensures that children, whānau, teachers, librarians and the public are aware of the large range of high-quality New Zealand books being published.