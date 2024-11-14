Advertisement
CHB writer Shelley Burne-Field named in notable books list

Central Hawke’s Bay author Shelley Burne-Field.

Central Hawke’s Bay author Shelley Burne-Field‘s first children’s book has been named in the 2024 Storylines Notable Books List for the highest-quality books in junior fiction.

Shelley credits her primary school teacher from the 1980s, Barbie Golden, with inspiring her love of reading and writing stories. Her book, Brave Kāhu and the Pōrangi Magpie, published by Allen & Unwin this year, was recognised at Storylines’ annual event in November.

Author Shelley Burne-Field with her inspiring teacher, Barbie Golden (left).
Since 1999, Storylines has produced an annual list of outstanding books for children and young people published by New Zealand authors and illustrators during the previous calendar year.

This annual list ensures that children, whānau, teachers, librarians and the public are aware of the large range of high-quality New Zealand books being published.

Storylines Trust chairwoman Christine Young congratulated the creators and publishers of the award winners.

“These are impressive lists of excellent books in all categories, testament to the strength of local children’s and young adult publishing.

“The Junior Fiction Notable Books are an especially strong and varied selection this year. Many are laugh-out-loud funny, while others prompt thought and contemplation. It’s great to see experienced authors Stacy Gregg, Leonie Agnew and James Russell alongside debut authors such as Claire Mabey and Shelley Burne-Field.

Shelley Burne-Field’s book Brave Kāhu and the Pōrangi Magpie has been named in the 2024 Storylines Notable Books List.
Shelley says, “Mrs Golden is that one teacher you absolutely love and remember your whole life.

“In our standard 4 class, Mrs Golden would read a chapter or two from a book each week. I’d sit at my desk and dream of faraway places. She’d make the characters absolutely come alive. One of my favourite books was Charlotte’s Web.”

Barbie Golden still teaches in Hawke’s Bay.

“I’m so proud of Shelley’s achievements. It’s lovely to think I made a difference as her teacher all those years ago,” she says.

Shelley says amazing teachers and librarians can be guiding lights in a tamariki’s life.

“As a kid, I never had books at home. I’ll always be grateful for Mrs Golden. She helped me access a whole new world where my imagination took flight. I write children’s books so other kids can experience that too.”



