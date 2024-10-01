Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Central Hawke's Bay Mail

CHB Toy Library reopens in Waipukurau

CHB Mail
2 mins to read
The team at the CHB Toy Library, on re-opening day

The team at the CHB Toy Library, on re-opening day

The Central Hawke’s Bay Toy Library, now part of Napier Family Centre (NFC) and Bright Futures in Waipukurau, had its grand re-opening on Saturday, with a strong turnout from whānau and tamariki.

In just two hours, more than 70 toys were hired as new members signed up. Tamariki enjoyed the playgroup space, giant bubbles, face painting, and exploring the toys available for hire.

“We are happy to see the Toy Library reopen and to offer this service to the Central Hawke’s Bay community. The response from the community shows just how valued this service is, and we want to keep growing and expanding so that more whānau can enjoy it,” Napier Family Centre chief executive Kerry Henderson said.

The CHB Toy Library offers a sustainable and affordable way to keep children entertained. Families can hire toys on a rotating basis, saving money and reducing waste while providing tamariki the chance to explore new interests and develop skills through play.

While volunteers signed up many new members during the opening day, they were keen for more whānau to connect with them to help grow and expand the toy library.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The CHB Toy Library will be open on Thursdays from 10am to 12pm and 4pm to 6pm, with plans to add more days and times as more volunteers join.

It is supported by the volunteers who help run the service. NFC is still looking for passionate people to join the volunteer team and assist with weekly operations. “It’s our volunteers who are the heart of the Toy Library,” Henderson said. “Without them, we wouldn’t be able to provide this service to the community.”

In addition to the toy library, with support from the Lottery Grants Board, Eastern Central Community Trust, and Royston Health Trust, the premises on Northumberland St is being developed into a centralised hub for community support services to serve the needs of the Central Hawke’s Bay community.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Central Hawke's Bay Mail

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Central Hawke's Bay Mail