Pōrangahau Paua were named Team of the Year at the Hawke’s Bay Netball Awards.
Waipawa Bowling Club
A fun day of bowls was held at the Waipawa Bowling Club on Melbourne Cup Day, November 5, sponsored by CHB Motors. A sweepstake was held, Easy Bet raffles, afternoon tea, and the bar was open while the race was televised.
Prizes to fifth place were presented by patroness Elza Hunter.
Results:
First: David Giddens, Phillip Dallimore and Maureen Curley.
On Saturday, November 9 the Waipukurau Golf Club played a net/medal round.
Twos were scored on No 7 by Dave Davenport, John Hughes and Bryan Leith.
Approaches: LMS Insure No 9 Richard Baines, Pure Sports and Leisure No 11 Keith Hunt, 2Stor No 12 Bruce Kitto, Unichem Pharmacy No 17 John Hughes.
Competition: 1st Rod Cameron 66 net, 2nd Bryan Leith 67 net, 3rd Bruce Kito 68 net, 4th Terry Peacock 70 net, 5th John Hughes 70 net, 6th Dave Davenport 71 net, Ross McLachlan 71 net.
The best gross score of the day was a 78 shot by John Hughes.
Athletics
CHB College students Cameron Heywood, Caitlin Kirkand Ritchie Neemia competed in the Lydiard Cup and Reading Trophy Secondary Schools Athletics Competition recently. This is an annual event held at the Mitre 10 Sports Park in Hastings.