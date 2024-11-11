Pōrangahau Paua were named Team of the Year at the Hawke’s Bay Netball Awards.

Waipawa Bowling Club

A fun day of bowls was held at the Waipawa Bowling Club on Melbourne Cup Day, November 5, sponsored by CHB Motors. A sweepstake was held, Easy Bet raffles, afternoon tea, and the bar was open while the race was televised.

Prizes to fifth place were presented by patroness Elza Hunter.

Results:

First: David Giddens, Phillip Dallimore and Maureen Curley.