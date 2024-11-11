Advertisement
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Central Hawke's Bay Mail

CHB sports results: Pōrangahau Paua named Team of the Year at the 2024 Hawke’s Bay Netball Awards

CHB Mail
2 mins to read
Pōrangahau Paua were named Team of the Year at the Hawke’s Bay Netball Awards.

Waipawa Bowling Club

A fun day of bowls was held at the Waipawa Bowling Club on Melbourne Cup Day, November 5, sponsored by CHB Motors. A sweepstake was held, Easy Bet raffles, afternoon tea, and the bar was open while the race was televised.

Prizes to fifth place were presented by patroness Elza Hunter.

Results:

First: David Giddens, Phillip Dallimore and Maureen Curley.

Second: Trevor Walters, Rex Frew and Debbie Walters.

Third: Michael Brown, Philip Brown and Louise Brown.

Fourth: Jim Riddell, Mike Amy and David Lothian from Hastings Club.

Fifth: Peter Burne, Eric Teichmann and Ted Bibby.

Waipukurau Golf Club

On Saturday, November 9 the Waipukurau Golf Club played a net/medal round.

Twos were scored on No 7 by Dave Davenport, John Hughes and Bryan Leith.

Approaches: LMS Insure No 9 Richard Baines, Pure Sports and Leisure No 11 Keith Hunt, 2Stor No 12 Bruce Kitto, Unichem Pharmacy No 17 John Hughes.

Competition: 1st Rod Cameron 66 net, 2nd Bryan Leith 67 net, 3rd Bruce Kito 68 net, 4th Terry Peacock 70 net, 5th John Hughes 70 net, 6th Dave Davenport 71 net, Ross McLachlan 71 net.

The best gross score of the day was a 78 shot by John Hughes.

Athletics

CHB College students Cameron Heywood, Caitlin Kirk and Ritchie Neemia competed in the Lydiard Cup and Reading Trophy Secondary Schools Athletics Competition.
CHB College students Cameron Heywood, Caitlin Kirk and Ritchie Neemia competed in the Lydiard Cup and Reading Trophy Secondary Schools Athletics Competition recently. This is an annual event held at the Mitre 10 Sports Park in Hastings.

Results:

Ritchie Neemia - Junior Boys: 2nd 100m, 4th 200m, 2nd Long Jump, 2nd High Jump

Cameron Heywood - Junior Boys: 5th Long Jump

Caitlin Kirk - Senior Girls: 1st 3000m, 3rd 800m


Netball

Leila Heremaia (CHB College Year 12) was named Junior Umpire of the Year at the 2024 Hawke’s Bay Netball Awards.
Leila Heremaia (CHB College Year 12) was named Junior Umpire of the Year at the 2024 Hawke’s Bay Netball Awards.

2024 Hawke’s Bay Netball Awards results:

Bench Official Cadet of the Year - Taryn Derbidge

Bench Official of the Year - Jessica Scott

Junior Umpire of the Year - Leila Heremaia

Emerging Umpire of the Year - Megan Nicholson

Umpire of the Year - Arama Jackson

Volunteer of the Year - Kim Mckay & Jenny Varcoe

Junior Player of the Year - Anika Barham

Senior Male Player of the Year - Liam Newton-Kare Kare

Senior Female Player of the Year - Judy Brown

Coach of the Year - Rebecca Martin

Team of the Year - Pōrangahau Paua

Club of the Year - Hastings High School Old Girls Netball Club

Overall Sportsperson of the Year - Jessica Scott


