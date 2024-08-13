This year’s event started off a little cool and wet but the sun managed to make an appearance and the rain stayed away throughout the day. Onga TV was on site to get the day’s action on film, and photographer Jackie Lowry captured these images and many more.

Rugby action at the Ongaonga Sevens, Central Hawke's Bay. Photo / Jackie Lowry Photography

Organisers said they wanted to share a “Super big thank you to all our parent helpers, former parents and local community, our awesome principal and the staff at school for the work they have put in behind the scenes and on the day.

Rugby action at the Ongaonga Sevens, Central Hawke's Bay. Photo / Jackie Lowry Photography

“A huge shout out to our sponsors as well - without you we couldn’t hold this day. Thank you for your amazing contributions and keeping it local. Thank you also to the CHB College students for refereeing.”

Netballers battle it out at the Ongaonga Sevens, Central Hawke's Bay. Photo / Jackie Lowry

Sponsors: Property Brokers - main sponsor, Stevenson and Taylor, Vet Services Waipukurau, Equestrian Central, The Magnolia Gift Collection NZ, Liquorland Waipukurau, Story’s Clothing, duo hair studio, Central Hawke’s Bay Hockey Association Inc, TenKu Collective Store, New World Waipukurau, Kingfisher Gifts - Gift and Christmas Shop, Waipawa Pharmacy, PGG Wrightson, Paper Plus, Ballance Agri-nutrients, Green by Nature, Liddle Contractors, Waipawa Pharmacy, Paper Plus, Jackie Lowry Photography.

Ongaonga Sevens, Central Hawke's Bay. Photo / Jackie Lowry

Results:

Junior Football: Waipukurau School

Waipukurau School won the junior football and was second equal in the senior football. Photo / Jackie Lowry

Senior Football: Ōtāne School and Waipukurau School

Junior Rugby: Tikokino School

Senior Rugby: Takapau School

Junior Netball: Ōtāne School

Otane School won the junior netball and was first equal in the senior football. Photo Jackie Lowry Photography

Senior netball: The Terrance School.

Hockey: Waipawa School

Waipawa School, hockey competition winners at the Ongaonga Sevens, Central Hawke's Bay. Photo / Jackie Lowry















