CHB Hockey Assn fields three teams at U13 festival

By Anna OosterKamp
CHB Hockey Association sent three Under 13 teams to the Wairarapa, for the eastern Lower North Island U13 Hockey Festival, from October 4-6.

Having the boys and girls play at the same venue meant that we got to watch and support each other. We had wins, draws and losses, and every game was competitive.

The 27 Year 7 and 8 students spent Term 3 practising, once a week, with three dedicated coaches, Hayden Le Compte, Russ Heald and Ange Scott, supported by Lizzy And Hamish Thomas. The children have improved out of sight because of the skills that our coaches brought to every practice.

Heading away for a festival doesn’t come easily and in order to make it accessible for everyone we needed to get sponsors on board.

We are grateful for the support from so many different people and businesses. Having sponsors means that no child misses out, and we feel this is really important in children’s sport. Their generosity is invaluable, and we also know these businesses support other local sporting teams.

You will see the names of the sponsors on the backs of our CHB Hockey hoodies. Please support these businesses - Mills Honda, Lechlade Stud, Chote Bros, Patangata Tavern, Johnson Livestock, Aqua Management, Mac Thorneford Ltd, Pedersen Spreaders Ltd, Backpaddock Lakes, Farmers Transport, Kuks Construction Ltd, NH Packing, DMAK Electrical, Vet Services, Kiwi Kanz, BM Accounting, Southgate Wilson, Jane and Molly - Property Brokers, Waterforce, LMS Insure, Stevenson and Taylor, Higgins, Tui Creek Ag, Pamu, DB Fencing, Tūpore, Water Boy Plumbing, Galloway Enterprises, Wesco Seed, Freshco, Charlotte Heald - Holistic Health Coach, Patterson Builders Ltd, BJ Mahony Shearing, Pure Sports and Leisure and Carters.

CHB Girls Blue team playing Hawke’s Bay at the eastern Lower North Island U13 Hockey Festival.
CHB Girls Blue team playing Hawke’s Bay at the eastern Lower North Island U13 Hockey Festival.

Our three days in the Wairarapa were amazing, and it was great to see the children being true to themselves. Everyone was having fun, getting along, laughing, caring, and stepping up when it mattered. All of these children were proud to represent CHB and made us all proud.

Thank you to Clare Le Compte and Oliver Rowlands, both students at CHB College, who came along and umpired. We appreciated their confidence and enthusiasm.

We are grateful for huge parental support. Not only on the sidelines, but with getting the children to their practices, selling raffle tickets, finding sponsors, and providing baking.

We wish all the Year 8 students the best of luck with their hockey as they head to high school, and we look forward to seeing the Year 7 students back for more hockey in 2025.

