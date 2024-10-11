CHB Hockey Association sent three Under 13 teams to the Wairarapa.

CHB Hockey Association sent three Under 13 teams to the Wairarapa, for the eastern Lower North Island U13 Hockey Festival, from October 4-6.

Having the boys and girls play at the same venue meant that we got to watch and support each other. We had wins, draws and losses, and every game was competitive.

The 27 Year 7 and 8 students spent Term 3 practising, once a week, with three dedicated coaches, Hayden Le Compte, Russ Heald and Ange Scott, supported by Lizzy And Hamish Thomas. The children have improved out of sight because of the skills that our coaches brought to every practice.

Heading away for a festival doesn’t come easily and in order to make it accessible for everyone we needed to get sponsors on board.

We are grateful for the support from so many different people and businesses. Having sponsors means that no child misses out, and we feel this is really important in children’s sport. Their generosity is invaluable, and we also know these businesses support other local sporting teams.