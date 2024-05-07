Reece Hingaia, 24, was left with multiple broken ribs, a collapsed lung and concussion last Wednesday after a group of youths beat him with what he understands was a scooter. Photo / Paul Taylor

Name released

Police have named the man who died in a workplace incident in Ongaonga on Monday, April 29. He was 62-year-old Michael Gabor Horvath, from Ongaonga. Police were called to an incident on a private property on State Highway 50, near Blackburn Rd, at 11.09am. WorkSafe has been notified. “Our thoughts go out to his family and friends in this difficult time,” a police spokesperson said.

Teens apprehended

Five teens, the oldest of them 15, have been apprehended after an alleged Waipukurau assault that left a man critically injured.

Reece Hingaia, 24, said he was left with multiple broken ribs, a collapsed lung and concussion on April 17 after a group of youths allegedly beat him and hit him with what he understood was a scooter.

The incident took place about 11.35pm and was reported to police as an altercation between a man and a group of youths in the middle of the intersection of Russell St and Herbert St.

Detective Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick said in a statement that five young people had been identified. A 15-year-old had been arrested in connection with the incident and other unrelated matters.

Two children aged 13 and two aged 14 would be dealt with by Police Youth Aid.

Brigades called to house fire

Firefighters were called to an electrical fire in the ceiling of a Waipukurau home on Sunday after a passerby noticed smoke. Crews from Waipukurau Fire Station were called to the Porangahau Rd home about 2.20pm and responded with three fire trucks before calling in an extra support vehicle from Hastings. Waipukurau chief fire officer Steve Walker said the cause was believed to be an electrical fault in the ceiling. “We had it under control within about 40 minutes, and an hour and a half later it was extinguished, but we waited around checking for hot spots.” He said no one was home when the fire broke out. The fire was caught early and there was no major damage to the structure of the home, apart from the roof cavity.