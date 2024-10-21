Advertisement
CHB Dog Training Club celebrates 25 years of agility shows in Waipukurau

Echo, who is Deaf, loves competing at dog agility.

Last weekend the CHB Dog Training Club celebrated its 25th anniversary championship show, where dogs and their owners compete over courses for the fastest time with the least faults.

A bit like horse showjumping there are faults for refusals and knocking rails down. There are four grades in agility from starters through novice and intermediate up to the senior classes. Each class is also split into heights – small, medium, and large.

Show secretary and long-time club member Jill Payne says running a show has evolved in 25 years. “The results all used to be hand-written, and the dogs were timed with stopwatches, and now it’s all electronic and digital. So much easier.”

Cherie Saunders and Ayla-May won both the raffle and the over-all top dog trophy.
“My dogs simply love the agility game” says club secretary Lynette Sayers, who runs four border collie dogs in the different grades. Her oldest dog, Jinx, is an agility champion, and she has recently started competing with Echo, a rescue dog who is deaf. “I love the challenge too, that’s why we do it.”

With 25 members competing over the weekend, and more than 70 visiting competitors, the club grounds in Russell Park were a hive of activity.

CHB club member Kay Griffiths with her rescue heading dog KC, won the Kate Bibby Trophy for top club dog.

The club wishes to thank all its sponsors, including Superior Pet Foods, Vet Services HB, Advintage and Kiwikanz for helping to keep the show on the road, saying it really appreciates the contributions, which make a massive difference.

Kate Griffiths and KC, winners of the Kate Bibby Trophy.
Member Kim Loye says she enjoys dog agility because it keeps her fit, and she loves the connection you develop with your dog. Julie Goodwin, club treasurer, is looking forward to going to the National Dog Agility Championships over Labour Weekend. “We have seven of our members competing this year, so it should be a lot of fun.”

The club trains on a Wednesday night and offers basic obedience and agility training. Please contact the club if you are interested attending: chbdtccommittee@gmail.com

