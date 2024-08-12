The CHB College hockey team en route to the 2024 sports exchange against Dannevirke College – played in Pahiatua. (Absent: Willow Oliver, Flynn Hobson and Oliver Rowlands). Photo / Kimberley Booth.

It was an exciting week for Central Hockey Club, with teams displaying impressive skill, determination, and fierce competition in every match.

The week began with CHB College hockey travelling to Pahiatua for the 2024 sports exchange against Dannevirke College. The evenly matched game kept fans on edge, but in the final moments Chloe Taylor secured a 1-0 victory for Central, ensuring CHB College retained the Ronke Shield — a great result for these rising stars.

Friday night brought a tense showdown for the Unichem prem women as they faced off against Akina Rovers Jones. The game started with a physical intensity that rattled Central, especially after injuries sidelined key players. But the team regrouped, and a goal from Helen France reignited their momentum.

After an equalising goal from Akina, Central tightened their defence and struck back with a goal from Neeve Smith, who later earned player of the day honours for her gritty performance. Central held firm to win 2-1, a hard-fought and well-deserved victory.

On Saturday, a fiercely determined Higgins Central men’s side kicked off their quarter-final match against City United. Despite facing a relentless attack, Central’s defence held strong, allowing David Down to open the scoring with a powerful drag flick off a penalty corner.