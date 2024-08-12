Advertisement
CHB College retains Ronke Shield

By June Benefield
The CHB College hockey team en route to the 2024 sports exchange against Dannevirke College – played in Pahiatua. (Absent: Willow Oliver, Flynn Hobson and Oliver Rowlands). Photo / Kimberley Booth.

It was an exciting week for Central Hockey Club, with teams displaying impressive skill, determination, and fierce competition in every match.

The week began with CHB College hockey travelling to Pahiatua for the 2024 sports exchange against Dannevirke College. The evenly matched game kept fans on edge, but in the final moments Chloe Taylor secured a 1-0 victory for Central, ensuring CHB College retained the Ronke Shield — a great result for these rising stars.

Friday night brought a tense showdown for the Unichem prem women as they faced off against Akina Rovers Jones. The game started with a physical intensity that rattled Central, especially after injuries sidelined key players. But the team regrouped, and a goal from Helen France reignited their momentum.

After an equalising goal from Akina, Central tightened their defence and struck back with a goal from Neeve Smith, who later earned player of the day honours for her gritty performance. Central held firm to win 2-1, a hard-fought and well-deserved victory.

On Saturday, a fiercely determined Higgins Central men’s side kicked off their quarter-final match against City United. Despite facing a relentless attack, Central’s defence held strong, allowing David Down to open the scoring with a powerful drag flick off a penalty corner.

A brief lapse in concentration allowed City United to equalise, but Central responded with two more goals, including a clever set-piece that saw George Smith finish off a rebound. Down sealed the game with a third goal, completing his hat-trick and earning player of the day, as Central advanced to the semi-finals with a 4-2 victory.

The Henry’s Family Pies women faced HB Masters, hoping to improve on a previous defeat. Despite losing a key defender, Central put up a valiant fight, with goalkeeper Laura Dawson making crucial saves.

Though they eventually fell 2-0, it was a remarkable improvement from the last match against the Masters women. The team’s performance was praised as their best of the season, showing noteworthy growth and resilience.

The Hotshots men had a tough match against Napier Tech, starting poorly by conceding three goals in the first five minutes. However, Central regrouped, and a goal in the second quarter kept them in the game. Despite a spirited comeback, the final score was 4-1 to Napier Tech. Sean Knight’s relentless energy earned him player of the day honours.

Overall, it was a week to remember for Central Hockey Club, with each team showcasing their determination and growth.

As Ted Lasso says, “Every day is a chance to be better than we were the day before,” and Central Hockey is living that mantra. Their progress proves the club is on an upward trajectory, continually improving with every match.



