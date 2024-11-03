The “pre-feed” of bags is now complete, with a flyer attached providing details of the date (Wednesday November 13) and time of the collection.

Donated food is sorted into crates by volunteers at the PGG Wrightson Waipukurau depot.

The collectors will drive the streets in the townships of Ōtāne, Waipawa, Waipukurau, Takapau and Ongaonga between 5.30-7pm supported by some private vehicles and emergency services vehicles.

So, when you hear the sirens or car horns blaring and see flashing lights, it’s a reminder to put your donations out for collection at your letterboxes where they will be easily found. We missed some last year, as they were slightly hidden from view.

If you are not going to be around on the evening of November 13, and would like to donate, feel free to drop your donations into the PGG Wrightson store at 12 Takapau Rd, Waipukurau or the CHB Food Bank (Central Connect/Heartland Services) located at 125 Ruataniwha St, Waipukurau (beside Unichem Pharmacy).

Waipukurau and Waipawa libraries will have spare bags and drop boxes for your donations, and the New World Supermarket will also have bags available to fill with donations.

With the worldwide move away from the use of plastics, we will be using recyclable eco-bags, which have once again been sponsored by Centralines, who were only too happy to support this fantastic community cause.

Emergency Services vehicles returning with the donations they have collected around Central Hawke’s Bay.

We are asking people to have a look in their cupboards for any non-perishable items they can spare to help support families at this time of the year, such as tins of fruit, veges, beans, spaghetti, baked beans, pasta, rice, noodles, cereal, breakfast spreads, sauces, pickles, soup, tea, coffee, sugar, flour. Even household cleaning products eg toiletries (soap, toothpaste, shampoo and conditioner) and toilet rolls.

Some people have gifted Christmas treats as well in the past.

Tegel Foods has once again pledged to donate a range of frozen chicken products which will be a welcome addition to anybody’s Christmas dinner.

We would also like to thank Mr Apple for donating apple boxes to pack the goods into.

CHB Foodbank has supported the CHB community for the past 36 years, of which we as a community can be extremely proud.

We thank you for supporting this worthy cause, by supporting PGG Wrightson and CHB Foodbank to support families who are struggling with the cost of living and especially as we move towards Christmas.