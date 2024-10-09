All dogs need to be on a lead during the show. Times are approximate and subject to change if previous events in the main arena run overtime.
If your dog is less racing hound and more of a tail-wagger or into fancy dress, then the Radical Dog Vet Services Dog Show is for you.
Running straight after the terrier racing, at about 2.30pm, the Radical Dog Vet Services Dog Show is also free to enter - on the day at the secretary’s office - and has a class for almost any canine companion.
Try your hand - or paw - at the Best Trick competition, the Loudest Bark, or the Best Biscuit Catcher. If your dog loves a makeover, there’s the Best Groomed Dog to compete for, or you can dress up and enter the Best Fancy Dressed Dog and Owner competition.
All the placegetters are eligible for the show’s finale - the prestigious Best in Show Award.
The CHB A&P Show, at the showgrounds on Mitchell St, Waipukurau on Saturday, November 9, also offers equestrian events, sheep and wool competitions, rose and photography competitions, trades displays, food and retail stalls, a Trash to Fashion Parade and entertainment on the community stage.
Gates open at 8am, tickets are free for those aged under 15, thanks to the CHBDC Pride and Vibrancy Fund, adult tickets are $15, available at the gate.
For entry forms and information go to chbshow.co.nz