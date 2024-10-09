They’re off and running last year’s terrier race at the CHB A&P Show.





At about 2pm at the CHB A&P Show, crowds start to line the main arena fence as the sound of barking alerts them to the first heat of the terrier races.

The event is popular not only with the dogs and their owners, but with the crowd who cheer their favourites and enjoy the moments of hilarity when the races don’t go according to plan.

Not all terriers are there to chase the lure. Some prefer to chase each other, some have better places to go, and some are there to start an argument, but they’re all entertaining.

Entries to the terrier race are free, take along your terrier - or borrow one - and enter on the day at the secretary’s office.