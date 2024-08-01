Centralines has faced numerous challenges including the devastating effects of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Centralines has published its Annual Report, for a reporting period that began with Centralines completing critical repairs to its network following the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle.

The electricity provider also resumed its comprehensive works programme, including planned maintenance and capital projects prioritised through its Asset Management Plan, and the successful completion of the full programme has created a record for the annual volume of work.

This was achieved despite a nationwide shortage of skilled workers in the electricity, infrastructure, and construction sectors.

Centralines chairman Fenton Wilson emphasised the company’s unwavering support for the Central Hawke’s Bay community during its recovery and transition to a thriving future.

“Our commitment to reliable electricity, local employment, and sustainable energy initiatives is stronger than ever,” said Wilson. Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, Centralines delivered robust financial results, with an after-tax operating profit of $2.7 million, marking a $600,000 increase from FY23. Capital expenditure reached $9.2m and consumer discounts amounted to $1.48m.