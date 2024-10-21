The Micky Peacock Memorial Trophy was carved by Kadens Charity Woodwork, and the materials were donated from a house that was flooded in Cyclone Gabrielle.

Action as the CHB team competes with Wairoa for the lineout ball. Photo / Hamish Schwass

Micky was the captain of the Saracens 2018 and from Central Hawke’s Bay. Sadly Micky recently passed away and the trophy will be played between Saracens and Central during each Wakely Shield tournament.

The inaugural winner for 2024 is Saracens.

Centralines CHB management team and coaching team want to thank their sponsors.

“We are such a small community and time after time these businesses and individuals step up for our kids.

A determined run from CHB against eventual tournament winners Saracens. Photo / Hamish Schwass

“Without them Wakely wouldn’t happen so please always shop local and support those that repeatedly step up for our kids. We also thank the parents who support the kids in so many ways.

“The 22 kids left everything out on the paddock every day for five days. We are so proud of every one of them representing CHB, their club and themselves with passion and pride.”

Tired and battered, the team commiserates after a loss to Saracens. Photo / Hamish Schwass

Centralines CHB prizegiving:

Best forward: Isla Singer

Best Back: Pana Hema

Mahi Award: Zara Peacock







