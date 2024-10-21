Centralines CHB Wakely Shield player Isla Singer was named the Player of the Tournament at the recent Wakely Shield, winning the Josh Kronfield Medal, after winning POD points from four of her five games.
She was also named No 7 in the tournament team, and took out the Best Forward Cup at the team’s prizegiving.
The Wakeley Shield is an under 50kg development rugby tournament, run in Hawke’s Bay since 2003.
This year’s Wakely Shield Leahy Plate and Micky Peacock Memorial Trophy were won by the Hawk Group Saracens.