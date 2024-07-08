The Higgins Central Men Prems, bolstered by the addition of Ross Fraser, Sam Wilson, Matt Thompson, and Shane Menzies from the Hotshots Reserves, faced City United in a closely contested match. Despite their best efforts, Central Men struggled to convert their chances into goals.

The first half ended goal-less, but City United broke the deadlock in the third quarter. Central Men responded by stepping up their game, striving to earn penalty corners and create scoring opportunities.

However, City United’s defence remained impenetrable, and they managed to score a second goal, resulting in a 2-0 defeat for Central. Mitchell Thompson’s excellent communication and control earned him player of the day.

The Hotshots Reserve Men played a thrilling match against Akina. Despite conceding an early goal, Central quickly levelled the score with impressive linking play. The game turned into a back-and-forth battle, ending in an exciting 4-4 draw.

Goal-scorers included Tommy Greaves-Seeds, Matt Thompson, David Tilyard, and Lewi Claypole. Ross Fraser’s exceptional play earned him player of the day. Special mention goes to David Tilyard and Tuta Honiara, who played through injuries and demonstrated their commitment to the team.

The CHB College team had a rare home game against Havelock North High School second XI. With enthusiastic local supporters cheering them on, CHBC scored early despite having key players injured.

The halftime score was 3-1 to Havelock North. After a strategic halftime reshuffle, CHBC levelled the score at 3-3. In the final minutes, HNHS counter-attacked after a missed penalty corner by CHBC, scoring a goal and 4-3 victory. The crowd loved the intensity and determination shown by the CHBC team.

The Henry’s Family Pies Reserves Women enjoyed a well-deserved break with a bye.

The weekend’s matches underscored the Central Hockey Club’s resilience, teamwork, and competitive spirit, setting the stage for more thrilling encounters.