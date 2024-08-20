Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Central Hawke's Bay Mail

Central Hockey Club’s playoff weekend: One step closer to gold

By June Benefield
CHB Mail·
2 mins to read
Higgins Central Men in the weekend match against Te Awa in Napier. Photo / Kimberley Booth

Higgins Central Men in the weekend match against Te Awa in Napier. Photo / Kimberley Booth

In a grudge match to end all grudge matches, the Central Hotshots Men faced Napier Tech for the second weekend in a row. This time, it was a playoff for a spot in the gold medal game.

Sitting at the top of the table, Napier Tech came out strong, throwing everything at Central’s defence. But goalkeeper Ross Fraser made crucial saves, rattling Tech’s confidence. The turning point came when Central earned a penalty corner, and coach Sam Wilson, rarely on the attack, seized the moment, driving the ball into the goal for the lead.

Despite Tech’s relentless attempts, Central’s defence held firm, securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory with Sam Wilson earning Player of the Day honours. The Hotshots Men now prepare for the gold medal match against Bay Independent 3.

The Unichem Prem Women stepped onto the field against Akina Rovers Jones with determination and energy that paid off early. A perfectly executed penalty corner by Ange Scott gave Central an early lead. But Akina wouldn’t let them walk away with an easy win, answering back with their own goal before halftime.

The second half saw both teams in a fierce battle, with chances coming and going for each side. In the end, Akina broke through with a late goal, snatching the win 2-1. Central’s women can hold their heads high, knowing they left everything on the field. Emma Harker earned the Player of the Day for her relentless effort.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Meanwhile, the Higgins Central Men were up against Te Awa in their semifinal, with some help from Hotshots players. A slow start and a lapse in concentration gave Te Awa an early lead, but Central fought back with a penalty corner converted by David Down. Another quick strike brought the score level to 2-2.

The second half brought drama, with injuries to key players Fraser Glasgow and David Down, but Central kept battling. However, Te Awa capitalised on the disruption to score two more goals, sealing the game. The Higgins Central Men now look forward to their bronze medal playoff.

Amid all the nail-biting excitement, the Henry’s Family Pies Women were busy recharging and preparing for their next battle.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Stay tuned to the Central Hockey Club’s Facebook and Instagram pages for updates on the times and locations of the upcoming gold and bronze medal games.

Save

Latest from Central Hawke's Bay Mail

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Central Hawke's Bay Mail