With its rivers, beaches, parks and trails, Central Hawke’s Bay is an outdoor playground and there’s nothing better than a dog to share it with. There’s never a shortage of a stick to pick up and throw, and when you wend your tired but happy way home, how about a couch companion or a friendly hound sprawled at your feet to share your downtime with?

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council’s animal control officers come across homeless hounds from time to time and take them into safe, secure custody while they look for a permanent placement. No one wants to see a canine without a companion, so if you’ve got a gap on your couch, here are some of CHB’s most eligible dogs:

Brutus is a stunning mastiff-cross, a chilled-out 8-year-old character loved by all his carers. He enjoys a game of tug which, because of his size and strength, he never loses. Brutus has not got a mean bone in his body and his greatest joy is a great big hug. He is neutered, registered, microchipped and vaccinated. He has not been tested with cats. Brutus would love a family to take him on walks and give him the cuddles he deserves.