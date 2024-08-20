Advertisement
Central Hawke’s Bay’s pound pups: Are you looking for a couch companion or adventure-loving friend?

Big boy Brutus would love a family to take him on walks and give him cuddles.

With its rivers, beaches, parks and trails, Central Hawke’s Bay is an outdoor playground and there’s nothing better than a dog to share it with. There’s never a shortage of a stick to pick up and throw, and when you wend your tired but happy way home, how about a couch companion or a friendly hound sprawled at your feet to share your downtime with?

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council’s animal control officers come across homeless hounds from time to time and take them into safe, secure custody while they look for a permanent placement. No one wants to see a canine without a companion, so if you’ve got a gap on your couch, here are some of CHB’s most eligible dogs:

Brutus is a stunning mastiff-cross, a chilled-out 8-year-old character loved by all his carers. He enjoys a game of tug which, because of his size and strength, he never loses. Brutus has not got a mean bone in his body and his greatest joy is a great big hug. He is neutered, registered, microchipped and vaccinated. He has not been tested with cats. Brutus would love a family to take him on walks and give him the cuddles he deserves.

Dudley loves a good romp in the paddock.
Dudley is a stunning, super sweet, well-behaved character with a really good sit and great recall. He will, however, require good fencing as he has quite an athletic leap. He’s neutered, registered, microchipped, vaccinated.

Dudley loves a good romp in the paddock and most importantly - he loves his cuddles. Is your family looking for a loyal, super sweet, enthusiastic bundle of joy? Then Dudley is the dog for you.

Daisy has a tail that never stops wagging.
Daisy, a seven to eight-month-old Labrador retriever cross, is a confident little goer. She loves a game of chase and exhibits great enthusiasm for life - she has a tail that never stops wagging and is happy-go-lucky, playing with the other dogs at a pace or having a snooze in the sun. She is registered, microchipped and vaccinated. This little bundle of joy needs an active fun-loving family who can enrich her life.

To meet and greet any of these dogs with a view to adopting, please contact animal services at the Central Hawke’s Bay District Council, phone (06) 857 8060

