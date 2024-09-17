Chairwoman of the CHB Cancer Society Fundraising Group, Claire Glendinning, accepted the cheque from Central Hawke’s Bay Vintage Car Club chairman, Gary Weaver, and secretary, Kaye Carswell. The funds raised will go directly to supporting cancer patients in Central Hawke’s Bay.

Chairwoman of the CHB Cancer Society Fundraising Group, Claire Glendinning, accepting the donation the cheque alongside Central Hawke’s Bay Vintage Car Club chairman, Gary Weaver, and secretary, Kaye Carswell. The funds raised will go directly to supporting cancer patients in Central Hawke’s Bay. Photo / Anna Maclennan

Kaye would like to thank the Rotary Club of Waipukurau for catering the lunch at Russell Park, New World Waipukurau, and Mitre 10 Waipukurau for sponsoring the event and her committee in organising and all the participants who made it such a successful day.

Waipawa competition winners Huia’s Hair and Beauty, with Jenny Schaw presenting their winning certificate. Photo / Anna Maclennan

The generosity didn’t stop there. The Daffodil Day celebrations continued on Thursday, August 29, and Friday, August 30, as the townships of Waipukurau and Waipawa were filled with vibrant yellow decorations for the “Paint the Town Yellow” competition. Local businesses got into the spirit, with Curtis Fabrics in Waipukurau and Huia’s Hair & Beauty Gallery in Waipawa taking out the top prizes, earning themselves morning tea from Stella’s Cafe, Waipukurau and The Goat Horn Cafe, Waipawa.

Claire Glendinning with Waipukurau competition winners Curtis Fabrics. Photo / Anna Maclennan

Beyond the rally and competitions, the community’s generosity was on full display. Shop sales, raffles, daffodil sales, donations, and collection boxes brought the total funds raised to $12,500. Central Hawke’s Bay College students also contributed by volunteering their time and efforts to support the day, and their enthusiasm and eagerness to help did not go unnoticed.

Some of the CHB College student volunteers who helped on Daffodil Day. Photo / Anna Maclennan

“We are beyond thrilled by the amazing support we received on Daffodil Day,” said Claire Glendinning. “I think we are all constantly humbled by the generosity of our locals, and we are very grateful.”

Jenny Schaw, Cancer Supportive Care Co-ordinator for Central Hawke’s Bay, echoed these sentiments: “These much-needed funds remain in CHB and are used by our CHB Cancer Support team to help our local cancer patients. We couldn’t do it without the support of our community.”

Car enthusiasts and supporters raised more than $4000 for the CHB Cancer Society.

Jenny added, “We are forever indebted to the wonderful owners of the daffodil gardens who kindly make their gardens available to us every year.”

The rally-goers visited the Onga Onga Historical Society and their newly restored Coles factory.

The Central Hawke’s Bay Cancer Society extends a heartfelt thank you to everyone who contributed to this year’s Daffodil Day events. Your continued support ensures that no one in our community has to face cancer alone.