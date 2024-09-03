Advertisement
Central Hawke’s Bay news in brief

The Officer Cadet School of the New Zealand Army will be carrying out a military exercise in Central Hawke’s Bay this September.

Two people injured

An investigation has been launched after two people were injured, one seriously, in a brawl at an event in Waipukurau.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to a commercial premises around 8.30pm after reports of a large group fight last night.

“On arrival, one person was found with moderate injuries and was transported to hospital to be assessed.

“Further fighting has then broken out, resulting in another person being seriously injured.”

Police said event guests were separated and they have now started an investigation.

“Police are following positive lines of enquiry. However, we would like to hear from anyone with information about this incident.”

Police ask anyone who has further information regarding the incident to share to call 105 and reference event number P059821776.

“You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Waipukurau winner

Two lucky Hawke’s Bay Lotto players walked away from their weekend $10,377 richer through Lotto Second Division after Saturday’s live draw. The winning tickets were purchased at New World in Waipukurau and via MyLotto in Napier. Three other players outside the region also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $19,061.

Army in town

The Officer Cadet School of the New Zealand Army will be carrying out a military exercise in Central Hawke’s Bay from September 11-24 from Takapau to Ōtane.

Training will involve soldiers conducting patrols by day and night, carrying military weapons and using both civilian and military vehicles. There may also be blank firing and the use of pyrotechnics.

Course manager Senior Sergeant Bobby Proctor said there will be between 100-130 officer training cadets and support crew who will use the Waipukurau Racecourse as their forward operations base.

Proctor says locals will see soldiers in and around the district, and the local community has always been welcoming. “It’s always a good place to take part in these training activities.”

