Flower picking at Taniwha Daffodils in Central Hawke's Bay.

This weekend marks the start of Central Hawke’s Bay’s annual Spring Fling - a showcase of the region with events at historic homesteads, coastal walks, boutique markets, fine dining and more.

The Spring Fling runs from September 1 to October 30, with events and deals throughout.

The first event on the card is the opening of Taniwha Daffodils. From August 31 to September 15, visit Taniwha Daffodils, pack a picnic and bring a bucket to pick your own bunch.

With 20 acres of gardens and bulbs, take a stroll or simply soak in the sight, then take home a beautiful bunch at $10 per 30 stems.

A coffee truck with food offerings is available during weekends, and weekdays on request with large groups. Weekdays are recommended for large groups to ensure everyone gets to enjoy Taniwha Daffodils. There is plenty of space at Taniwha, 10 minutes south of Waipukurau on SH2, for young and old to explore. Bring waterproof footwear and a warm coat.