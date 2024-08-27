Advertisement
Central Hawke’s Bay launches into Spring Fling

Flower picking at Taniwha Daffodils in Central Hawke's Bay.

This weekend marks the start of Central Hawke’s Bay’s annual Spring Fling - a showcase of the region with events at historic homesteads, coastal walks, boutique markets, fine dining and more.

The Spring Fling runs from September 1 to October 30, with events and deals throughout.

The first event on the card is the opening of Taniwha Daffodils. From August 31 to September 15, visit Taniwha Daffodils, pack a picnic and bring a bucket to pick your own bunch.

With 20 acres of gardens and bulbs, take a stroll or simply soak in the sight, then take home a beautiful bunch at $10 per 30 stems.

A coffee truck with food offerings is available during weekends, and weekdays on request with large groups. Weekdays are recommended for large groups to ensure everyone gets to enjoy Taniwha Daffodils. There is plenty of space at Taniwha, 10 minutes south of Waipukurau on SH2, for young and old to explore. Bring waterproof footwear and a warm coat.

Central Hawke’s Bay Spring Market takes to Waipukurau’s Russell Park on Saturday, September 7 from 10am-2pm - enjoy more than 40 stalls showcasing local produce and products teamed with music, food and community spirit.

The Central Hawke’s Bay Spring Market Day encourages people to enjoy local shopping and local products, relax, meet friends and have a free fun family day out.

Spring Fling events are held all over Central Hawke’s Bay, with some free events and others ticketed. Please check the event details and locations page carefully for details.

This year’s calendar introduces exciting new events such as the opportunity to explore the Rānui Outback Trail Walk, the nostalgic Ongaonga Bazaar featuring old-fashioned games, refreshments and live music, along with Foodscapes Falling in Love with Flavour.

All tickets and bookings can be made on Eventfinda and through the Spring Fling events page, or go to thespringfling.nz.

