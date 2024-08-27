Waipukurau Justice of the Peace Di Petersen, MNZM, has recently been recognised by the Secretary of Justice for 40 years serving the community as a JP.
Justices of the Peace - JPs - have a long tradition. They were known as “Keepers of the Peace” dating back to the 13th century in Britain, and were given public backing with the signing of the Magna Carta in 1214, which guaranteed “No free man could be outlawed or exiled except by the lawful judgment of his peers”.
The designation Justices of the Peace was given by King Edward III in 1327 and for the next 200-300 years, JPs were representatives of the monarch, appointed by the Privy Council and later by the Lord Lieutenants to oversee and control sheriffs and rogue barons.
Justices carried arms, provided recruits for the army and navy, raised taxes for toll roads and bridges, controlled liquor licences, were responsible for the poor, and acted as policemen, judges and jailers.
The roles have changed since then. Di hasn’t been required to carry arms or raise an army but she has been responsible for certifying copies of documents, taking oaths, declarations, affidavits and affirmations and confirming identities of hundreds of Central Hawke’s Bay people over her 40 years in the voluntary role.