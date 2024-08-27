Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Central Hawke's Bay Mail

Central Hawke’s Bay JP recognised for 40 years’ service

By
Hawke's Bay communities team leader·CHB Mail·
4 mins to read
Central Hawke’s Bay Justice of the Peace Di Petersen, MNZM, receiving her certificate of appreciation from Greig Mercer of the Hawke’s Bay JP Association.

Central Hawke’s Bay Justice of the Peace Di Petersen, MNZM, receiving her certificate of appreciation from Greig Mercer of the Hawke’s Bay JP Association.

Waipukurau Justice of the Peace Di Petersen, MNZM, has recently been recognised by the Secretary of Justice for 40 years serving the community as a JP.

Justices of the Peace - JPs - have a long tradition. They were known as “Keepers of the Peace” dating back to the 13th century in Britain, and were given public backing with the signing of the Magna Carta in 1214, which guaranteed “No free man could be outlawed or exiled except by the lawful judgment of his peers”.

The designation Justices of the Peace was given by King Edward III in 1327 and for the next 200-300 years, JPs were representatives of the monarch, appointed by the Privy Council and later by the Lord Lieutenants to oversee and control sheriffs and rogue barons.

Justices carried arms, provided recruits for the army and navy, raised taxes for toll roads and bridges, controlled liquor licences, were responsible for the poor, and acted as policemen, judges and jailers.

The roles have changed since then. Di hasn’t been required to carry arms or raise an army but she has been responsible for certifying copies of documents, taking oaths, declarations, affidavits and affirmations and confirming identities of hundreds of Central Hawke’s Bay people over her 40 years in the voluntary role.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I was approached - I can’t recall who by - and as they were looking for younger people, which in those days I was,” says Di.

“I did some research and went ahead and did my training. I didn’t anticipate I’d still be there 40 years on. It was about helping people. I didn’t think of anything more than being there for the community.”

Initially it was a lot of straight witnessing of documents, but Di also became a judicial JP, attending regular court sessions at the Waipukurau District Court where she was carefully shepherded in and out of the back door to keep her safe.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The work comes and goes. Now with the Money Laundering Act we have to be very careful, there is exact wording required by the banks to make sure we are identifying the correct person.

“Right now we are having a lot to do with KiwiSaver. We can’t advise, we can only do the paperwork, but it’s such a relief for people when they reach the end of the process and their funds can be released. It’s a sign of the times.

“I’ve found the work interesting. I’ve met a lot of people needing different things - repeat customers as well, because once they feel they can trust you, people will come back when they need more help.

Aspiring JPs have to undergo training, but Di says most of the work is straightforward: instructions are given on the documents and the JP follows the requirements.

“We work with what’s in front of us. You get very good at skimming through documents.”

There are 30 JPs in Central Hawke’s Bay. The role is entirely voluntary, and a list of JPs is provided online and in the Yellow Pages and someone will always be available.

They also operate a roster at the Waipawa and Waipukurau libraries on alternate Fridays.

“We don’t have an ‘office’ in town. We either meet at the libraries or in our homes ... some JPs are not that keen to have people in their home but I’ve never minded,” says Di. “Most of all you need somewhere private.”

There is always a need for more JPs, Di says, especially younger people. “We’re an ageing group and I’d encourage anyone interested to make contact.”

Di says she will always be a JP:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Once you’re a JP you’re always a JP. Even after you stop working you are designated a ‘JP, retired’.”




Save

Latest from Central Hawke's Bay Mail

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Central Hawke's Bay Mail