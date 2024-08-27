“I was approached - I can’t recall who by - and as they were looking for younger people, which in those days I was,” says Di.

“I did some research and went ahead and did my training. I didn’t anticipate I’d still be there 40 years on. It was about helping people. I didn’t think of anything more than being there for the community.”

Initially it was a lot of straight witnessing of documents, but Di also became a judicial JP, attending regular court sessions at the Waipukurau District Court where she was carefully shepherded in and out of the back door to keep her safe.

“The work comes and goes. Now with the Money Laundering Act we have to be very careful, there is exact wording required by the banks to make sure we are identifying the correct person.

“Right now we are having a lot to do with KiwiSaver. We can’t advise, we can only do the paperwork, but it’s such a relief for people when they reach the end of the process and their funds can be released. It’s a sign of the times.

“I’ve found the work interesting. I’ve met a lot of people needing different things - repeat customers as well, because once they feel they can trust you, people will come back when they need more help.

Aspiring JPs have to undergo training, but Di says most of the work is straightforward: instructions are given on the documents and the JP follows the requirements.

“We work with what’s in front of us. You get very good at skimming through documents.”

There are 30 JPs in Central Hawke’s Bay. The role is entirely voluntary, and a list of JPs is provided online and in the Yellow Pages and someone will always be available.

They also operate a roster at the Waipawa and Waipukurau libraries on alternate Fridays.

“We don’t have an ‘office’ in town. We either meet at the libraries or in our homes ... some JPs are not that keen to have people in their home but I’ve never minded,” says Di. “Most of all you need somewhere private.”

There is always a need for more JPs, Di says, especially younger people. “We’re an ageing group and I’d encourage anyone interested to make contact.”

Di says she will always be a JP:

"Once you're a JP you're always a JP. Even after you stop working you are designated a 'JP, retired'."












