Central Hawke’s Bay District Council is proposing to expand representation beyond “rural or urban”, with changes introduced in the Initial Representation Review, now open for public consultation.
“A key part of Central Hawke’s Bay Council’s role is to make good decisions on behalf of the community and that’s why it’s important to have the right representation mix,” says Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker.
“We must be able to effectively represent our community so that we can lead the district into a thriving future. We’ve been reviewing what that representation looks like for several months, and now we have a proposal out for our community to have their say.”
The two key changes proposed are the addition of one more councillor and changing the representation mix to “better reflect the way people live in the district.”