“The existing representation arrangement has served the district well for 17 years, however in recent years our community has changed,” Walker said.

“We think we need different skill sets to represent a community that is growing and changing. We need to offer the right representation for the Central Hawke’s Bay of today and the future, where issues are not necessarily limited to ‘rural’ or ‘urban’.

“That means providing representation that can be more district-focused and wider than the current town vs country options.”

This allows everyone in the community to vote for people who can represent the balance of ‘district’ interests and issues, as well as their rural or urban priorities, she said.

“A further benefit of the proposed changes is that we can ensure voters can easily engage with us, we can balance the workload across the council, we’ll be bringing a greater mix of skills and knowledge to the table, and we can better represent our communities’ desires.”

She said the ward structure has worked well in the past, but the aim is to add a new dynamic to representation to meet the current and future needs of our growing and thriving community.

The community is being offered several local ‘drop-in’ sessions to talk about the proposal. People can also ask a question or make a submission online or pick up a submission form available from the council offices or libraries until 25 August 2024.



