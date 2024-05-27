Mayor Alex Walker with 2023 Civic Honours Award winner Amanda Withers.





Nominations have opened for the Civic Honours Awards, and Central Hawke’s Bay residents have until June 23 to nominate their exceptional voluntary community leaders.

Since 1991, the awards have celebrated outstanding individuals, groups or organisations in our community by recognising their service to others.

Central Hawke’s Bay District Mayor Alex Walker says that after what has been an incredibly tough year for our community, the awards are an opportunity to highlight those who have made long-standing positive contributions.

”There are so many people who give their precious time to making our district a better place to live, sometimes we don’t even notice these humble accomplishers who volunteer for the love of their community rather than public recognition.

”When times are tough, it’s these groups and individuals that bring the nice-to-haves to our doorstep, ensuring our cultural, sporting and community events can still thrive,” says Mayor Walker.

The awards are in three categories: Community Service Award, Organisation of the Year, and the prestigious Civic Honours Award.

Last year, Central Hawke’s Bay recognised and celebrated the following winners: Civic Honours Award — Marilyn Forrest and Amanda Withers; Community Service Award — Rod McKenzie, Robert McLean, Donald Parkinson and Margaret Schaw; Organisation of the Year — Connect Youth and Community Trust and CHB Swim 4 Lives.

”It’s important to recognise those individuals and groups that have enriched so many lives, bringing positive development to our district that otherwise could not be funded. Making a nomination helps us to identify and celebrate the positive difference that happens quietly every day across the district,” says Mayor Walker.

Nominations can be made on the Central Hawke’s Bay District Council website at: www.letstalkchb/civicawards, or forms can be collected from the front counter of the council’s service centre in Waipawa, the Waipawa Library or the Knowledge and Learning Hub in Waipukurau.

Nominations close at 5pm on Sunday, June 23.