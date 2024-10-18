A few bats will be caught and trackers - as seen here - will be attached.
Our rare Waipawa shed bats have become quite well-known in the New Zealand bat world.
As far as is known, this is the only colony that is continually using a shed to roost in. That makes them very unique, but this unusual behaviour also suggests they don’t have lots of roosts to choose from anymore.
Kay Griffiths, of The Conservation Company, and her team of bat ecologists and volunteers are on a mission to find any other communal roosts that our tiny treasures may be using.
This work started last autumn by attaching small transmitters to a few of the bats and following them. Several roosts were found scattered around the outskirts of Waipawa, and the most exciting thing was finding another shed that is also being used daily by this colony of bats.
Imagine finding out your backyard is home to some native long-tailed bats and you had no idea.
“With a bit of luck we will find more roosts and get them protected in some way. Simply knowing where those roosts are will be a big help,” says Kay.
Most long-tailed bat colonies have lots of communal roosts to choose from and will shift between roosts nearly every day. However, the Waipawa bats behave very differently and return to the same roost every day.
Providing artificial roosts, commonly known as bat boxes or bat houses, may be a great way to also help this colony. Long-tailed bats can be very choosy about where they roost and often don’t use artificial roosts that have been placed out elsewhere in New Zealand so far.
Kay says they are working with some local talent to design something that’s easy to build, provides everything a bat could want and uses modern technology to monitor use.
This work is funded by the DoC Community Fund, Lotteries Environment and Heritage Fund and supported by local DoC and councils.
Central Hawke’s Bay District Council (CHBDC) is encouraging residents to “check before you chop”. This means that any trees due for the chop with potential roosting cavities in them get checked for bats before being felled. The best source of advice is Kay Griffiths at The Conservation Company.
Kate Luff, open spaces manager for CHBDC, says the council is thrilled that these tiny creatures are so prevalent in our district and is happy to support initiatives to help save them from extinction.