The Hamilton Wanderers premier women's team continued their unbeaten run in the Lotto NRFL, while Melville United's premier men's team continued their fight for survival with a 0-0 draw against Western Springs.

The battle for the women's premier league title has entered its second round with Hamilton Wanderers sitting in second position on 18 points, with Eastern Suburbs ahead on 21 points.

A convincing 3-1 win over Ellerslie AFC continued an unbeaten streak for Wanderers who, despite going down early to a goal from Anita Trudgen, hit back through Michaela Foster, who continued her fine goalscoring form for the club.

A tense match played out with both sides fighting for a winner but it was Wanderers who were able to get the final say, with Chelsea Elliot and Sarah Carpenter scoring late to secure the win.

Their cross-town rivals, Claudelands Rovers, continue to struggle, losing 15-0 against Eastern Suburbs.

It leaves them at the bottom of the table with a crunch game against Glenfield Rovers fast approaching. Both teams sit on one point, however, Claudelands' goal difference is poor in comparison, conceding 66 so far this season.

In the men's premier league, Melville United secured a 0-0 draw against Western Springs to continue their fight for survival in the premier league. However, they remain in the drop zone with Waitakere City AFC.

Above them sit Hamilton Wanderers, who are also in danger of relegation with only Melville United and Waitakere City below them.

Ryan Verney and Kingsley Sinclair gave Eastern Suburbs a two-goal lead before Tommy Semmy hit back with a goal of his own to make it 2-1.

Minutes later, Jake Mechell added another to put Suburbs 3-1 up before Joseph Harris and Hamish Smylie pulled Wanderers level.

There was late drama however as Eastern Suburbs were awarded a penalty allowing Stephen Hoyle to secure the game for Suburbs.

In division two, Claudelands Rovers secured a 4-0 win against Oratia with Jono Viviani, Jack Marden and Harry Christensen-Rose all on the score sheet.

Cambridge FC suffered a 3-2 loss to Franklin United but remain steady in the middle of division two.

