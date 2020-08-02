The sixth week of competition and the first week of the second round (two pools of six teams) of the Trust Waikato Hamilton City premier netball competition saw a draw and overall much closer games with the top six and bottom six playing a round robin.

St Peter's Premier started very strongly in their game against Verdettes Marist Old Girls and at the end of the first quarter they led by 16 goals to 5.

By half time Marist Old Girls had overcome their slow and incohesive start and had narrowed the gap to be just three goals down.

The half time score was 22 goals to 19. St Peter's Premier again come back strongly in the third quarter to pull ahead, with the third quarter score being 31 goals to 23.

Then in the final quarter Marist Old Girls again came to the fore and they did enough to cause a draw. The final score was 37-all.

Overall, a very see-sawing match with neither team really dominating. For St Peter's Premier it was a fantastic start with the team playing with confidence, speed and accuracy in many areas of their game.

They showed composure under a lot of pressure from the opposition, something the team is working on.

Good defensive structures throughout the court, particularly in the second half, caused some disruption, resulting in turnover ball that was accurately converted by Taiana Day at goal attack who shot at a high percentage.

For Marist Old Girls, the standouts were Tennille McDonald at centre and Alix Stevens at wing attack both of whom had a high work rate. Moving forward Marist Old Girls will want a stronger start.

Caitlin Judd, playing for University Premier Reserve. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Allied HOB Premier vs University of Waikato Premier Reserve

Allied HOB Premier and University of Waikato Premier Reserve also had a very competitive and close game and the result could have gone either way.

University Premier had a slim two-goal lead at the end of the first quarter with the score being 9 goals to 7.

However, by half time this had been reversed and Allied HOB Premier led by two goals with the score being 17 goals to 15.

The third quarter was goal for goal with nothing in it and the third quarter score was 25 goals to 23.

The final quarter was again close with Allied HOB Premier hanging on to their slim lead to take the win 35 goals to 33.

For Allied HOB they had to dig deep and stay focused to win what was a tight game. Mihi Wickliffe at goal attack, Dani McCloy at goal shoot and goal attack and Mere Monk at goal shoot stayed calm assisting with the win.

Hylan Potts at wing attack fed some good ball to the shooters helping them to position near the goal. Eleanor Lister at goal keep kept the opposition shooters and mid-court players guessing and picked up some good intercepts and tips.

For University Premier Reserve it was a big improvement from when these two teams last met. The team continues to improve every week and has a positive attitude. It was

disappointing for the team to not come away with the win.

The standouts were Olivia Hooker at goal keep who turned over a lot of ball and Erana Taylor at goal shoot who was dominant in the shooting circle with excellent finishing.

FTNC Premier vs Hamilton Girls High School Langman

FTNC Premier coming off a win last week faced a spirited Hamilton Girls High School Langman team who gave everything.

FTNC Premier were ahead at the end of the first quarter by 12 goals to 7. The second quarter was almost goal for goal with the half time score being 19 goals to 13.

FTNC Premier then dominated in the third quarter to increase their lead with the third quarter score being 30 goals to 17.

Georgina Speedy in action for FTNC Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

The final quarter was goal for goal with nothing in it. The final score was 35 goals to 22.

For FTNC Premier the first and second quarters were close, so the focus was to stay in control and to keep possession of the ball in the second half.

Great through court defensive pressure and tracking the opposition created turnover ball. The circle defence gained rebounds and valuable intercepts outside of the circle.

The player of the day was Katie Te Ao at goal defence. Te Ao applied consistent pressure throughout the game and displayed amazing aerial jumps defending the shot which enabled her to secure rebounds as well as to pick up loose ball.

On attack, she demonstrated strong drives through court and made herself available. For HGHS Langman it was a physical encounter and the young players put up a brave and determined response.

It was an outstanding performance by Kaiya Kepa at wing defence who won some great ball. Overall HGHS Langman had enough ball to compete but were not always able to convert this.

At times they succumbed to the outstanding defensive pressure of the opposition who were clinical in both attack and defence. All credit to the HGHS Langman team for their own defensive effort in the final quarter.

Other games

The game between University of Waikato Premier and Nottingham Castle Rangers was a repeat of the game last week and was again, closely contested.

Castle Rangers performed well in the first quarter to lead by 13 goals to 6. They further increased their lead to be ahead 23 goals to 14 at half time.

Again, in the third quarter Castle Rangers were able to creep ahead with the score being 34 goals to 22.

Aylee Gane playing for Waikato Diocesan. Photo / Judy Macdonald

The final quarter was the only quarter that University Premier managed to win but it was too little and too late with the final score being 41 goals to 33.

FTNC Premier Reserve started this round strongly with a good performance over Iwi Karearea Premier but the game was essentially won in the first quarter with the remaining three quarters close.

FTNC Premier Reserve led by 8 goals at the end of the first quarter and the score at half time was 22 goals to 14.

The next two quarters were close with the final score being 47 goals to 34. Overall a great game.

The final game was that between Waikato Diocesan Open A and Morrinsville Open A. The first half of this game was outstanding with not much between these two teams.

At the end of the first quarter the score was drawn at 7 all and at half time Waikato Diocesan Open had a slim two goal lead. The score was 14 goals to 12.

Unfortunately, a low scoring third and final quarter was telling for Morrinsville with Waikato Diocesan dominating in the second half. The final score was 38 goals to 17.

As always it was great to see a lot of spectator support.

Indoor Premier Results

• St Peters Premier 37 vs Verdettes Marist Old Girls 37

• FTNC Premier 35 vs Hamilton Girls High School Langman 22

• Allied HOB Premier 35 vs University of Waikato Premier Reserve 33

• Waikato Diocesan Open A 38 vs Morrinsville Open A 17

• FTNC Premier Reserve 47 vs Iwi Karearea Premier 34

• University of Waikato Premier 33 vs Nottingham Castle Rangers 41