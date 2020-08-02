Former Wellington Phoenix striker and current Central United forward Logan Rogerson is set to be out for the remainder of the LottoNRFL season after a horror challenge from Hamilton Wanderers Brad Whitworth.

It was the bad taste on a weekend of mixed results for the Waikato's representatives in the league, with social media reacting to the poor challenge from Whitworth.

Central United took the lead early on through Tom Doyle, before Rogerson had to leave the pitch in the eighth minute.

From a Central United throw in, Rogerson took hold of the ball and moved to run into space, before Whitworth swiped through both of Rogerson's legs, causing the injury.

The attempt by Whitworth was either poorly timed, or according to some on social media, he acted with malicious intent after his temper boiled over from a previous challenge, with the referee seeming to opt for the former only, showing Whitworth a yellow card.

On Twitter, footage of the tackle was posted with All White Myer Bevans calling the challenge an embarrassment, while Central United coach Kris Bright called it an unprovoked and shocking challenge.

Many questioned how the challenge was not a sending off, with the Waikato News requesting a further update from the LottoNRFL.

The game eventually finished 4-0 to Central United, with Wanderers continuing to sit above the drop zone.

Their cross-town rivals Melville United fared much better in their clash against fellow strugglers Waitakere City, picking up their first win of the season.

Levi Clark, Luke Searle and Sean Liddicoat all picked up goals to move them off the foot of the table and perhaps kick start a season that has so far been disappointing.

Claudelands Rovers played out a 3-3 draw against Fencibles AFC, their second draw in as many games as they continue their push for promotion to division one.

Bailey Webster, Kyle Kirsten and Harry Rose all picked up goals in what turned into an entertaining back and forth match between the two teams.

In the premier women's league Hamilton Wanderers are staying hot on the heels of first place Eastern Suburbs, with a 2-0 win against Forrest Hill Milford.

Chelsea Elliot and Michaela Foster were again on the score sheet for the blue side of Hamilton.

Wanderers are currently the only remaining undefeated team in the league, with four wins and three draws.

Claudelands Rovers suffered another heavy 8-0 defeat to Auckland United to leave them at the bottom of the table with Glenfield.

The positive news for the struggling side is that key players that were ruled out early on in the season due to injury are set to make their return for the second round of the league.

- Tom Rowland is the Claudelands Rovers premier women's team.