Waikato's men's representatives in the LottoNRFL leagues found more joy than sorrow during the latest round of the league, as Hamilton's two premier women's teams also fared better on Sunday as well.

Melville United picked up their first point of the season against Bay Olympic, thanks to a late equaliser from fullback Sean Liddicoat.

While the result does little to push Melville up the table, the result could bring a much needed confidence boost. They currently sit on one point and rooted to the bottom of the table, and bar Waitakere City, the rest of the league is moving away from the bottom.

To boost their goal scoring exploits up front the Hamilton side has re-signed Manukau United striker Jama Boss, who last featured for the club in 2018.

However, the club is still reeling from the Hamilton Derby, in which head coach Sam Wilkinson's suspension was increased from one game, to a further three games.

Waikato News contacted the LottoNRFL who said the club have the right of appeal and so the process is still open and was not in a position to comment further on the details of the DC on Sam's suspension at the time

The league has also said that there was no need for public communication regarding the match.

"We've communicated directly with the referee as well as the impacted clubs, acknowledging the situation and outlined in that communication the action taken by the referee and also ourselves regarding what occurred during the game. This is no different to any other incident report process we would execute on a regular basis."

Their cross-town rivals Hamilton Wanderers secured a crucial victory against 10-men Birkenhead United at Porritt Stadium on Saturday.

It was once again the Tommy Semmy show for the club, as the striker set up both goals for Hamilton. He first made a charging run down the right hand side and played a pinpoint pass across to George Ott.

Tommy Semmy was Hamilton Wanderers main man again. Photo / Grant Stantiall

Birkenhead equalised later on in the game, but after being reduced to 10 men, it was all Hamilton Wanderers. With minutes to go, Semmy made another run into the Birkenhead box and squared it across to Derek Tieku who gave Wanderers the win.

In division two, Claudelands secured a 1-1 draw against Bucklands Beach on dire pitch conditions; the result leaves them second on the table and still en route to push for promotion to division one.

Jono Viviani equalised in the second half to draw the game level for Claudelands.

Cambridge FC secured a draw against Fencibles with the Clarkin brothers Josh and Daniel scoring a goal apiece in the 2-2 draw.

In the premier women's league, Hamilton Wanderers secured an 8-0 win against Glenfield Rovers to which moved them up to second in the table.

Claudelands Rovers had a much stronger performance against Western Springs, after being thrashed by Ellerslie 12-0 the week prior.

Stella Neems and Bella Stark both had numerous shots on goal with the former hitting the crossbar in the second half.

Ashleigh Gibson, who was playing three divisions lower a season ago for Claudelands, made her debut at centre back for Claudelands and secured player of the match with a strong performance.

• Tom Rowland is the team manager of the Claudelands Rovers premier womens team