Claudelands premier men's team continued their unbeaten streak at the top of the division two table after a tough encounter against Papatoetoe on Saturday, as other Waikato teams had a weekend of poor results.

While Melville United continue to languish at the bottom of the premier league, with their rivals Hamilton Wanderers not faring that much better, two divisions below them Hamilton's Claudelands Rovers are slowly making their push for their promotion to division one with an unbeaten start to the season.

Oratia United and Onehunga Mangere AFC sit at the top with Claudelands on 13 points, with a lot more games still to come this season but Claudelands continue to look impressive in front of goal.

Bailey Webster opened the scoring for Claudelands in the opening 25 minutes of the game, before Claudelands' shortcomings in defence was shown again and Papatoetoe equalised minutes later.

Out of the current top three teams in division two, Claudelands have conceded the most so far with 11.

The game was 1-1 at halftime, but despite that Claudelands still had some goals in them.

Just five minutes into the second half Claudelands took the lead again in stunning fashion.

George Frise, who isn't really known for his goal-scoring exploits, charged into the box from the midfield, expertly played a superb one-two with the opposing team's defence and fired in rocket of a shot from just outside the 18 yard box.

The goals kept coming for Claudelands and their third was arguably better than Frise's with Jack Marden placing his shot precisely in the top right corner of the goal from just outside the box.

Middle of the way through the second half Seamus Casey expertly kept out a looping shot from distance as Papatoetoe kept pushing for more goals.

In the end Harry Rose and Daniel Finlay finished off the scoring for Claudelands with Papatoetoe grabbing two more themselves to finish the game at 5-3.

Hamilton Wanderers and Melville United failed to pick up wins for themselves, with the latter the only team yet to pick up a win this season and in dire straits.

In the premier women's league Hamilton Wanderers secured a 1-1 draw with Western Springs while Claudelands Rovers were smashed 12-0 to leave them in the relegation spot with the first round drawing to a close.

Tom Rowland is the Claudelands Rovers premier women's team manager.

