After losing their two opening games of the season with heavy defeats and a goal difference of -21, Claudelands Rovers premier women's third-round match against fellow strugglers Glenfield Rovers was a game that the Hamilton side needed to get something out of.

And they nearly did, as for 20 minutes Claudelands held a 2-1 lead thanks to goals from Stella Neems and Bella Stark. It was Glenfield's Liz Savage who scored in the 75th minute to allow Glenfield Rovers to secure an equally important point for themselves.

Claudelands head coach Jeff Sole made changes to his line-up that enabled his team to play a much faster style of football. Rhiannon Jones and Hannah Buesnel were standout players at the back, while 15-year-old Bella Stark picked up player of the game for her team in a tireless performance.

While the result still leaves Claudelands at the bottom of the table, it could be the turning point in their season.

Hamilton Wanderers fought back from 2-1 down in their game against Auckland United to claim a hard-earned point against another team that has been struggling to get going this season.

Michaela Foster continued her goal-scoring exploits after a well-taken effort against Claudelands last week; she opened the scoring for Wanderers in the 43th minute, before Auckland United hit back through Martine Puketapu and Ella Russ.

Former Football Fern Kate Loye pulled Wanderers level late in the second half to secure a point for the Hamilton side, and leave them sitting on five points in the middle of the table.

In the men's league, Hamilton Wanderers picked up their first three points of the season against Western Springs.

After falling behind early due to a Josh Margetts goal, Wanderers bit back and scored two quick goals of their own thanks to Henry Fa'arodo and Tommy Semmy.

Derek Tieku would add another for Wanderers 10 minutes later, before Connor Probert made it a nervy end to the game for Wanderers with a late strike in the last three minutes.

Melville United continue to languish at the bottom of the table despite a sensational goal from Keiran Richards.

Andrew Milne opened the scoring for Auckland United, before Richards fired home from just inside the Auckland half to level the game.

Auckland United would break Melville's heart however, thanks to two late goals from Monty Patterson and Clayton Lewis, both players who have made appearances for the All Whites.

In division two, Claudelands Rovers drew with Franklin United after going 2-0 up. Thomas Mouncher and Harry Rose put Claudelands up before Franklin drew the game back level with Claudelands conceding a penalty, and going down to 10 men.

