The second week of the Trust Waikato Hamilton City indoor premier netball competition saw some great games, in particular, the game between University of Waikato Premier and Iwi Karearea Premier.

University Premier started strong and were ahead 14 to 7 at the end of the first quarter and further increased their lead in the second quarter to lead at halftime by 29 to 12.

The next two quarters were much closer and despite still trailing Iwi Karearea Premier won the third quarter by a goal with the score being 38 to 22 and they again won the final quarter by three to see the final score being 45 goals to 32.

For University Premier it was a game of two halves. In the first half they gained momentum and converted turnover ball created by full court defensive pressure.

Advertisement

In the second half the opposition came out with more energy and determination and their defensive circle got lots of hand to ball making it hard for the University shooters to find their rhythm.

However, 16-year-old Jade Kawhe at goal shoot did exceptionally well under all kinds of pressure putting up 38 shots from 43 attempts.

The experience of Ali Wilshire, (who is a Magic training partner) at wing attack then centre helped lead and steady the young team to get the win.

Ali Wilshire in action for University Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

There were some great learnings to build on for the team as the season progresses. For Iwi Karearea Premier it was another tough physical game with both sides contesting every ball.

In defence, Nicole Ratima at goal keep picked up some outstanding intercepts. Young goal shooter Grace Ratima improved with every quarter and was fed some excellent ball by Malissa Thompson at goal attack.

Both shooters adapted well to the tight defence. Overall, the team was pleased with this result against one of the top teams.

A goal for next week will be to start stronger.

Allied HOB Premier vs University of Waikato Premier Reserve

Advertisement

The other quite close and physical game was that between Allied HOB Premier and the University of Waikato Premier Reserve.

Allied HOB led by 13 to 7 at the end of the first quarter and they increased their lead in the second quarter to be up by 26 to 15.

The third quarter was again won by Allied HOB with the score being 38 to 24 but the last quarter was goal for goal and Allied HOB could only increase their lead by 1.

The final score was 45 to 30. For Allied HOB Premier it was a solid performance with player coach Luana Witcliffe at goal defence using her experience to lead the team to a comprehensive win.

Luana's daughter, Mihingarangi Gregory, at goal attack had a confident game feeding her shooter well and picking up some intercepts on zone defence.

Allied proved that they are going to be competitive in this competition. For University Premier Reserve the game was a significant improvement on last week.

As a result of a few more extra practices along with a great attitude the team is developing connections.

Overall, a good effort by the team and they have a great work ethic. This will be needed if the team is to grow in the competition.

FTNC Premier vs St Peters Premier

Another quite competitive and well contested game was that between FTNC Premier and St Peters Premier.

FTNC Premier came up firing and were ahead 11 goals to 6 at the end of the first quarter. They again dominated in the second quarter to lead by 26 goals to 13.

They were strong again in the third quarter to lead by 42 goals to 22 and performed in a similar comprehensive way in the final quarter to win 57 goals to 31.

Overall, this was an athletic and aerial display of netball with the ball travelling at speed back and forth.

For FTNC Premier their player of the day went to Dawn Wakelin. At wing attack Wakelin displayed consistency with availability on attack, accuracy in feeding the shooters and applying good pressure on transition to defence.

Maddison Oliver-Coffey in the University Premier Reserve game against Allied HOB Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

The defensive end came up with multiple turnovers, working a variety of second phase defence structures enabling Hannah Riddling at goal keep to hunt for ball and take some great clean intercepts.

Emma Wilkie at goal shoot made good progression with the first quarter seeing her initially finding her stability, after which she settled into the game.

By the final quarter Wilkie dominated the circle with strong holds and movement then finishing off with a total of 44 goals scored from 55 attempts.

St Peters Premier has the skills and talent and this showed but they are still working on playing together as a team with new and different combinations from last season. Defensively the whole team worked hard.

Other games

Nottingham Castle Rangers had a great game against FTNC Premier Reserve. Castle Rangers started strong to lead by 25 goals to 12 at halftime.

The third quarter was much closer and more competitive, but Castle Rangers edged ahead again in the final quarter. A good performance from both teams with Castle Rangers winning 46 goals to 28.

Hamilton Girls High School Langman continued with their positive performance with another win this week against Morrinsville Open A.

Dawn Wakelin from FTNC Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

They dominated throughout the game, winning every quarter. At half time the score was 27 goals to 6 and at fulltime the score was 49 goals to 13.

This was a good game with a good amount of spectator support.

In the final game, Marist Old Girls were ruthless in their game against Waikato Diocesan Open A.

They started strongly and completely dominated the first half. They led by 36 goals to 5 at halftime.

The second half was similar with Waikato Diocesan Open A saving the best to the last quarter showing their grit and determination.

The final score was 64 goals to 16. A great overall performance by Marist Old Girls.

Indoor Premier Results

Hamilton Girls High School Langman 49 vs Morrinsville Open A 13

St Peters Premier 31 vs FTNC Premier 57

FTNC Premier Reserve 28 vs Nottingham Castle Rangers 46

Iwi Karearea Premier 32 vs University of Waikato Premier 45

University of Waikato Premier Reserve 30 vs Allied HOB Premier 45

Waikato Diocesan Open A 16 vs Verdettes Marist Old Girls 64