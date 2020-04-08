The NZ Darts Masters is to be postponed for 12 months, with the world's top darts players returning to Hamilton's Claudelands Arena in August 2021.

The PDC's World Series of Darts - featuring the likes of world number one Michael van Gerwen, World Champion Peter Wright and history-maker Fallon Sherrock - had been in line to take place in Hamilton for a second successive year on August 21-22.

However, due to the ongoing Covid-19 global restrictions the 16-player event has been moved back 12 months and will now take place on August 20-21 next year.

The NZ Darts Masters will be part of a treble-header alongside events in Wollongong and Townsville, with all three tournaments originally scheduled for 2020 now postponed alongside a planned World Series of Darts event in New York.

Advertisement

"As with our recent decision to move the US Darts Masters in New York back 12 months to be part of our 2021 World Series of Darts, we felt that this was the most appropriate step for our Oceanic events given the current global situation," said PDC chief executive Matthew Porter.

"The reaction of fans in Australia and New Zealand ahead of our World Series of Darts events had been extremely encouraging and we had been very excited about our planned debuts in Wollongong and Townsville as well as the return to Hamilton.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 global restrictions the 16-player Claudelands event has been moved back 12 months. Photo / File

"To agree dates to stage the events in 2021 will now enable fans to plan with a greater degree of certainly for what should be three fantastic World Series events."

Hamilton first hosted the NZ Darts Masters in 2019, with a hugely successful tournament won by Dutch star Van Gerwen - who is among the 16 stars in action next August.

"While it is understandable this year's event isn't able go on as planned, it is fantastic that PDC is committed to bringing the NZ Darts Masters back to Hamilton in 2021," Hamilton City Council General Manager of Venues, Tourism and Major Events, Sean Murray, said.

"We look forward to celebrating the return of this event with darts fans next year in what promises to be a highlight of Claudelands' 2021 event calendar."

Tickets bought for the planned 2020 tournaments will be valid for the equivalent session of the new 2021 events.

Further details can be obtained from Ticketek via www.ticketek.co.nz, and ticket buyers will be contacted shortly by Ticketek with more information about new dates and refunds.