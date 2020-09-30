In a family home on a quiet street in Hamilton's Rototuna North, a Kiwi mum of two and board member at the local primary school is pumping out award-winning teen romance novels that sell all over the world.

Under the pen name of Jordan Ford, Melissa Guyan's books have featured in Amazon's Top 100 lists and, just this September, one novel took out a gold medal in the Readers' Favourite International Book Award Contest.

Paper Cranes topped the Young Adult Romance genre, beating writers more than a dozen countries in a contest that reviews the work of independent authors right through to New York Times bestsellers and celebrities.

The gold award Melissa Guyan won writing as Jordan Ford. Photo / Supplied

While thrilled with the win, Guyan, 42, isn't pausing to reflect for very long.

She's flat out on her next series - the first book of which won't just stimulate the imaginations and oxytocin levels of thousands of teenagers; it will also make a difference to the victims of child sex-trafficking through international charity Love146.

Guyan and 13 other international authors are putting the finishing touches to this digital love story box set, ready for release on Amazon on October 15. All profits will go to Love146.

"I was already planning a new suspense romance series – The Barrett Boys – when I got the invitation to work on this box set. I wrote a prequel called I Dare You especially for this amazing cause.

"The people at Love146 work tirelessly for the abolition of child trafficking and exploitation and it's an issue that doesn't get enough attention. I can't wait to see this project make a difference; it feels particularly meaningful to lead into Christmas with it."

Guyan created the Jordan Ford pseudonym in 2016 to immerse young adult readers in a world where healthy love for oneself and others reigns supreme.

She is adamant that stories that tell of characters discovering the best in themselves and each other is what young adults need more than ever, in a highly consumerist, hypersexualised world.

Mostly down to Jordan Ford's popularity, Guyan has sold almost 80,000 books on Amazon and notched up almost 400,000 free downloads.

Melissa Guyan's next book will also make a difference to the victims of child sex-trafficking through international charity Love146. Photo / Supplied

From other outlets combined, her books have been downloaded more than half a million times, and on Kindle, page reads total almost 5 million, equating to 170,000 book sales.

Guyan recently formed Forever Love Publishing Limited, which will publish all her work including the multi-author set that is available on Amazon from October 15.

The set will be available for a limited edition, three-month digital release. However, during the first four days, buyers can bag the set for only US99c. Thereafter readers will be charged the standard US$4.99.

About Love 146

• Love146 was established in 2002, after the founders went undercover to infiltrate child trafficking rings in South East Asia. The children wore numbers – most were broken and numbed to the reality of their slavery, all except for one girl: number 146. In a later attempt at rescue, this girl had vanished, but the charity was formed in her name. To find out more about Love146 visit https://love146.org/love-story/