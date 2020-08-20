Waikato social agency K'aute Pasifika has arranged for more Pasifika people in the region to be tested for Covid-19 even if they have no symptoms, with a Pacific testing station set up in Hamilton.

K'aute Pasifika Trust CEO Rachel Karalus says testing Pacific people in the Waikato has been very low over the past week.

This is despite a majority of cases in the new Auckland-based cluster having Pasifika links, including to Tokoroa where two positive cases were confirmed.

"There was an increase in Pacific testing numbers in Tokoroa over the weekend, which was great but there is still more to be done."

In conjunction with the Waikato DHB a pacific testing station is now operating at the former Hamilton Bowling Club at 100 Seddon Road on weekdays, this week from 11.30am to 6.30pm, and on Saturday August 22 from 11am to 4pm.

K'aute Pasifika was also thinking of operating a testing centre at some church car parks at weekends, Mrs Karalus says.

"For those who are symptomatic and needing a home visit, especially our elders 65+ and any whānau having difficulty making it into their GP practice or testing centre, we can request support with an in-home visit through National Hauora Coalition."

The K'aute Pasifika testing centre has a GP on site for people needing to access a GP, access to some medications, health packs, flu and measles vaccinations and will provide Covid response support, if needed.

"We will be wearing appropriate PPE and observing social distance and hygiene measures," Mrs Karalus says.

We need to encourage our Pacific whānau to get tested. People should definitely be tested if you have symptoms or if you have been in Auckland in the last couple of weeks," she says.

"I understand there is a level of fear generally about getting tested but also about quarantine measures if you do get a positive test. All of these measures are being taken to keep people safe so it's important to have a longer term world view.

"Also this not a question of faith, this is a question of keeping everybody safe.

K'aute Pasifika is also working with the DHB to support further testing in Tokoroa over the coming week.

Mrs Karalus says other feedback has been that Pacific families are not answering their phones which has resulted in some delay in contact tracing outcomes.

"We encourage you all to be communicative and co-operative with those undertaking the contact tracing work.

"They are working hard to try to keep our communities safe."

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 community based assessment centre at Te Rapa Racecourse closed on Sunday due to low demand as the early pressure at the Claudelands Event Centre site had subsided after a surge in demand last week.

The CBAC at Claudelands Event Centre will continue to operate in Hamilton and has also seen reduced demand and shorter wait times. By 12.30pm today the Claudelands CBAC had assessed 116 people, down from 386 on Friday (full day) and 464 on Thursday.

Further Covid-19 testing facilities were added around the Waikato after the Ministry of Health ramped up its testing to find any trace of community transmission outside of Auckland.

Since Auckland moved into a level 3 lockdown last Wednesday, Hamilton's sole testing facility at Claudelands Event Centre was filled to the brim with up to six hours in waiting time.

The Ministry of Health opened further testing sites at the Tokoroa Sport and Events Centre, as well as additional mobile testing has been scheduled for rural areas to help ease the demand at Claudelands Arena.

The DHB is encouraging people with cold and flu symptoms to seek testing while those without symptoms are asked to contact Healthline or their GP for advice before seeking a test.

Testing centres available are:

• Claudelands Event Centre

Entrance Gate 3, Brooklyn Rd, Hamilton

7 days a week 8am-8pm, drive-thru

Designated General Practices:

( Will provide Covid-19 assessment for people who are not registered with the practice)

• Glenview Medical Centre, 1 Urlich Ave, Melville, Hamilton

• Tui Medical Te Rapa, 26 Bryant Rd, Te Rapa, Hamilton

• Health Te Aroha, 26 Bryant Rd, Te Aroha

• Whangamata Medical Centre, 103 Lincoln Rd, Whangamata

• Te Korowai O Hauora Thames, 210 Richmond St, Thames

• Mercury Bay Medical Centre, 87 Albert St, Whitianga

• Te Kauwhata Medical Centre, 12 Main Rd, Te Kauwhata

• Raglan Medical Centre, 9 Wallis St, Raglan

• Te Kuiti Medical Centre, 28 Ailsa St, Te Kuiti

• Matamata Medical Centre, 56 Rawhiti Ave, Matamata

• Te Kohao Health, 951 Wairere Drive, Hamilton East, Hamilton

The DHB asks residents to call their GP before visiting.