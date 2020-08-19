

Twelve giant glowing mushrooms have sprouted in Hamilton's Garden Place to bring joy to the diverse community and to boost the local economy.

Last Friday, the well-known street art festival BOON flicked the switch to a temporary light installation called Shrooms, giving the public an interactive arts experience to remember.

Shrooms is the second of BOON's After Dark works.

BOON Trustee, Nancy Caiger says projects like Shrooms are now a critical part of keeping morale up in the city during this next phase of uncertainty under recently raised Covid-19 alert levels.

Advertisement

"During the first lockdown, people were very open to enjoying art, even if it was just digitally," says Caiger.

"When we entered level 2 and then level 1, we then noticed an influx of people attending shows and going to galleries which demonstrates the need for people to experience the physicality of art.

"Now that we're taking a step back up the alert levels, the inflatable sculptures create a magically immersive and Covid-19 friendly atmosphere for people to continue enjoying."

The scultptures are the work of internationally renowned art collective Amigo & Amigo, an Australian interactive lighting and design studio that explores the combination of light and sculpture in public spaces.

"We wanted to introduce something that put colour into the CBD and supported domestic tourism."

Hamilton Central Business Association's general manager, Vanessa Williams welcomes the Shrooms as they "will bring such a dynamic element to Garden Place and a beautiful ambient quality to the space in the evening. We are excited to see them installed and delighted to be a key sponsor."

Hamilton & Waikato Tourism CEO, Jason Dawson, also sees creative activity like this as crucial to leading social and economic recovery in a post-Covid world.

"Through projects like BOON After Dark, we have begun to 'reimagine' tourism for our region, plus develop new products and experience to enhance the local and domestic visitor proposition," Dawson said.

Advertisement

This BOON After Dark project was sponsored by Hamilton City Council, Hamilton Central Business Association, Momentum Waikato and Beca.

Shrooms will illuminate the city until October 9.