Further Covid-19 testing facilities have been added around the Waikato as the Ministry of Health ramps up its testing to find any trace of community transmission outside of Auckland.
Since Auckland moved into a level 3 lockdown on Wednesday, Hamilton's sole testing facility at Claudelands Event Centre has been filled to the brim with up to six hours in waiting time.
From today there will be a new Community Based Testing Centre at Te Rapa Racecourse in Hamilton, Tokoroa Sport and Events Centre, and additional mobile testing has been scheduled for rural areas.
The DHB is encouraging people with cold and flu symptoms to seek testing while those without symptoms are asked to contact Healthline or their GP for advice before seeking a test.
Testing centres available from tomorrow are:
Claudelands Event Centre
Entrance Gate 3, Brooklyn Rd, Hamilton
7 days a week 8am-8pm, drive-thru
Te Rapa Racecourse
Te Rapa Rd, Hamilton
Friday, August 14, 10am-3pm
Tokoroa Sport and Events Centre
25 Mossop Rd, Tokoroa
Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 14-16 from 10am-3pm
Mobile testing:
Friday, August 14
Te Whare Oranga, 147 Harris St, Huntly, from 1pm–6pm
Meremere Library from 10am-3pm
Te Korowai Hauora Mobile Clinic: Waihi Marae 9am-11am, then at Paeroa 1pm-3pm
Morrinsville Event Centre, 19 Ron Ladd Place, Morrinsville, from 10am-3pm
Monday, August 17
Te Korowai Hauora Mobile Clinic
Kerepēhi Marae 9am-11am, then Kaiaua 1pm-3pm
Designated General Practices:
The number of designated GP practices (which will provide Covid-19 assessment for people who are not registered with the practice) includes:
Glenview Medical Centre, 1 Urlich Ave, Melville, Hamilton
Tui Medical Te Rapa, 26 Bryant Rd, Te Rapa, Hamilton
Health Te Aroha, 26 Bryant Rd, Te Aroha
Whangamata Medical Centre, 103 Lincoln Rd, Whangamata
Te Korowai O Hauora Thames, 210 Richmond St, Thames
Mercury Bay Medical Centre, 87 Albert St, Whitianga
Te Kauwhata Medical Centre, 12 Main Rd, Te Kauwhata
Raglan Medical Centre, 9 Wallis St, Raglan
Te Kuiti Medical Centre, 28 Ailsa St, Te Kuiti
Matamata Medical Centre, 56 Rawhiti Ave, Matamata
Te Kohao Health, 951 Wairere Drive, Hamilton East, Hamilton
The DHB asks residents to call their GP before visiting.