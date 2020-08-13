Further Covid-19 testing facilities have been added around the Waikato as the Ministry of Health ramps up its testing to find any trace of community transmission outside of Auckland.

Since Auckland moved into a level 3 lockdown on Wednesday, Hamilton's sole testing facility at Claudelands Event Centre has been filled to the brim with up to six hours in waiting time.

From today there will be a new Community Based Testing Centre at Te Rapa Racecourse in Hamilton, Tokoroa Sport and Events Centre, and additional mobile testing has been scheduled for rural areas.

The DHB is encouraging people with cold and flu symptoms to seek testing while those without symptoms are asked to contact Healthline or their GP for advice before seeking a test.

Advertisement

Testing centres available from tomorrow are:

Claudelands Event Centre

Entrance Gate 3, Brooklyn Rd, Hamilton

7 days a week 8am-8pm, drive-thru

Te Rapa Racecourse

Te Rapa Rd, Hamilton

Friday, August 14, 10am-3pm

Tokoroa Sport and Events Centre

25 Mossop Rd, Tokoroa

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 14-16 from 10am-3pm

Mobile testing:

Friday, August 14

Te Whare Oranga, 147 Harris St, Huntly, from 1pm–6pm

Meremere Library from 10am-3pm

Te Korowai Hauora Mobile Clinic: Waihi Marae 9am-11am, then at Paeroa 1pm-3pm

Morrinsville Event Centre, 19 Ron Ladd Place, Morrinsville, from 10am-3pm

Monday, August 17

Te Korowai Hauora Mobile Clinic

Kerepēhi Marae 9am-11am, then Kaiaua 1pm-3pm

Designated General Practices:

The number of designated GP practices (which will provide Covid-19 assessment for people who are not registered with the practice) includes:

Advertisement

Glenview Medical Centre, 1 Urlich Ave, Melville, Hamilton

Tui Medical Te Rapa, 26 Bryant Rd, Te Rapa, Hamilton

Health Te Aroha, 26 Bryant Rd, Te Aroha

Whangamata Medical Centre, 103 Lincoln Rd, Whangamata

Te Korowai O Hauora Thames, 210 Richmond St, Thames

Mercury Bay Medical Centre, 87 Albert St, Whitianga

Te Kauwhata Medical Centre, 12 Main Rd, Te Kauwhata

Raglan Medical Centre, 9 Wallis St, Raglan

Te Kuiti Medical Centre, 28 Ailsa St, Te Kuiti

Matamata Medical Centre, 56 Rawhiti Ave, Matamata

Te Kohao Health, 951 Wairere Drive, Hamilton East, Hamilton

The DHB asks residents to call their GP before visiting.