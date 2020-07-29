Former Silver Fern and current Hamilton City councillor Margaret Forsyth celebrated her investitures in front of families and friends, honouring her services to netball this week.

Forsyth's contributions to the sport was recognised at Government House in Auckland on Monday where Forsyth was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM).

Forsyth, who is a two-time world champion, has contributed to the sport as a national representative player, coach and selector since the 1970s.

She is well known for her work as head coach of the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic and has been a Silver Ferns national selector and a national emerging talent selector.

Earlier in the year Ms Forsyth said receiving the award was a special moment for her.

"It does take you back to look over your past," Ms Forsyth said in a Radio Sport interview.

"When this award was offered to me it does put in to perspective those times, achievements and the people you shared those moments with."

She is serving a third term as a Hamilton City councillor. Ms Forsyth led a stakeholder group that created Hamilton's Biking Plan and was a major driver for the Destination Playgroup working group, establishing bespoke playgrounds for diverse communities in the city.

"It has been a privilege to be elected by the people that you live with and I see it as the ultimate in community services."